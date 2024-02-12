Meet TK Fayne, candidate for Nashville School Board, District 5

Editor's note: The Tennessean Editorial Board invited candidates for the March 5, 2024 Metro Nashville-Davidson County primary election to fill out our questionnaire. They include biographical information and answers to seven questions on variety of topics from key policy issues to their recommendation for visitors on what to see or do in the city. Early voting goes from Feb. 14-27. Learn more at the Davidson County Election Commission.

Name: TK Fayne

Position: School Board District 5

Political party: Democratic

Age : 41

What neighborhood/part of the county do you live in? North Nashville, Buena Vista

Education: MBA, Middle Tennessee State University

Job history: Business Analyst, Amazon

Family: Kyler Garcia, son- Junior at Pearl Cohn

TK Fayne, candidate for Nashville School Board District 5 (March 5, 2024, primary)

Why are you running for this office?

I want to make suggestions to improve equity in Metro Nashville Public Schools such as increased funding for underprivileged areas, targeted support for struggling students, and inclusive curriculum development. It's crucial for policymakers, educators, and the community to collaborate on effective strategies.

What makes you qualified to hold this office and better qualified than your opponent(s)?

I am already an advocate in our community for fair and equitable distribution of funds to ensure all schools, especially those in under-resourced areas, have the necessary resources.

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your top 2 to 3 priorities for your new (or next) term in office?

Equitable Funding; Inclusive Curriculum; Professional Development/Training

What are you hearing most from voters about what they want you to accomplish, if elected?

Equity in programs and better funding amongst all Metro Schools.

What is your proudest achievement in your personal or public life?

My proudest achievement is success with being a single mom and raising a young Black man- top athlete and scholar, my son is by far the best part of me.

A "fun" question: When visitors ask you, "What should I do in Nashville?" what are the top 2 or 3 things or places you recommend?

Have to attend a Titans or Preds game! Must visit Frist or NMAAM!

Will you commit to being civil in how you present yourself and the way you interact with opponents and others? (Our definition of civility is being a good, active, honest and respectable citizen)

Yes

