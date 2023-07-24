‘What the hell have I done?’ The British tourists on holiday in Kabul

Callum Darragh, a bored 26-year-old office worker who recently travelled to Afghanistan - Callum Darragh

“To be honest, a major part of going on the trip was that I was bored as f— at my desk job doing nine to five, five days a week,” mulls Callum Darragh, a 26-year-old office worker from Swindon, Wiltshire. “Maybe it was a slight overreaction to the mundanity of modern life, but there we are. We turned up in Kabul after 40 hours, on four different flights, and when we landed it was kind of terrifying because you see the Taliban posters and whatnot and then you think to yourself, ‘What the hell have I done?’.”

Callum spent two-and-a-half weeks in Afghanistan in August last year, and is one of a growing number of Westerners who are travelling to the country for tourism. The Taliban government is keen for more to come - no surprise when the 7,000 tourists it claims have visited since it took power in August 2021, have brought with them £6.2m of crucial foreign exchange.

The country remains dependent on aid worth £3.5bn annually and a Taliban crackdown on poppy farming is set to decimate the £1bn opium industry. “As we can see in other countries, tourism can bring in a lot of revenue,” Mohammad Nabi Baha, director of the government’s tourist board, candidly told The Times.

A tour bus being dug out of the mud in Afghanistan in 1997 - John Standing/Alamy

This week Tobias Ellwood, the MP and chair of the Commons’ defence select committee, was widely criticised when he praised the Taliban for reducing corruption and bringing stability after visiting the country on a fact-finding mission.

One of his critics, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, said the video “could have been issued by the Afghan tourist board”. Yet there is a certain type of thrill-seeking traveller who needs no tourist board’s encouragement to pay a visit to the beleaguered Islamic emirate.

“Some people want to go on holiday, and go to the beach, eat, drink, swim and relax and not think about anything. And that is fine,” says James Willcox, founder of adventure travel company Untamed Borders, which has been running ski trips to Afghanistan since 2011. “But others want to explore an area, go somewhere with different scenery, culture or food. The reason for going to Afghanistan is pretty similar to South America, India or Thailand. It is just pushing the boundaries that little bit more.”

As a 55-year-old mother-of-two, Emma Witters may not seem a natural boundary pusher. But with trips to Pakistan, Bangladesh and Iraq under her belt, the Scot knew she could handle herself when she spent a total of two months in Afghanistan between August and November last year using a multi-entry visa.

Emma Witters, a 55-year-old mother-of-two, spent two months in Afghanistan last year - Emma Witters

“My daughters weren’t surprised when I told them I was going, they trust my judgement,” she says. “Why I go to these places is to see them for myself. I know [Afghanistan] is ranked as the most dangerous country in the world but I certainly didn’t feel that way. I would walk around Kabul by myself in my hijab, even at night if I ran out for dinner, and I felt safe. I did have run-ins with the Taliban a few times, just questionings about my permits and paperwork, but that’s to be expected.”

It’s difficult not to be taken aback when hearing “run-ins with the Taliban” described in this matter-of-fact manner, not least because one Kabul hotel Witters stayed at for two weeks was attacked by a pair of Isis suicide bombers only a week after she had checked out. The Taliban itself is also currently holding three Britons in custody, including Miles Routledge, a “danger tourist” who first gained notoriety in August 2021 by flying into the country at the height of the evacuation crisis.

Afghan boys ride a bicycle along a road in Kandahar in July 2023 - AFP via Getty Images

Yet, says Willcox, tourist interest in Afghanistan is as high as it has ever been. Sales of his company’s three tours of the country – priced between £2,200 and £3,500 per person – returned this year to their pre-withdrawal peak. “One of the major risks we had before were anti-government groups not being happy with international people being in the country,” he explains.

“The risk of being targeted for that has dissipated a lot, mainly because what was the major anti-government group then is now the government.”

Untamed Borders’ tours now visit places like Helmand, Kandahar and the 12th century Minaret of Jam which, before the Taliban seized power, were deemed too dangerous to visit because of the presence of Taliban fighters there.

Darragh, who visited Kabul with Miles Routledge in August last year and donned the local shalwar kameez attire to blend in, also enjoyed a sense of safety in the presence of the Taliban that even he accepts was “quite odd”.

Emma Witters: 'I would walk around Kabul by myself in my hijab, even at night if I ran out for dinner, and I felt safe' - Emma Witters

He recalls: “The feeling at the time was absolutely that the Taliban were not going to do anything to foreigners, so seeing them with guns was not a threat. What was a threat was Isis, so if there were Taliban within viewing distance then you knew you were safe because if someone did start shooting, they were going to shoot back.

“The only time I did feel unsafe was once when we went out at night,” he adds. “We were walking back to the hotel in pitch blackness and there was this car coming towards us with its beams on. ‘Oh, crap’.

It started slowing down and I was thinking to myself ‘I am going to die, they are going to kidnap me and this is where I am going to die’. And then we saw it was flying a Taliban flag and I had an instant feeling of relief, ‘thank God’, which is obviously quite odd.”

Hippies in Kabul in 1971 – bucolic rural areas in Afghanistan are said to be charming, beautiful and very peaceful - Mirrorpix

But for all the risks, Afghanistan remains attractive because it offers experiences that cannot be had anywhere else. Witters spent time, accompanied by an armed Talib, in Helmand, where British soldiers fought and died for eight bloody years between 2006 and 2014.

Camp Bastion, Sangin, Lashkar Gah: places our troops once traversed in armoured vehicles can now be walked on foot. Two centuries ago, the Victorians knew Afghanistan too: the great game, two Anglo-Afghan wars. “What you have is British history going back a couple of centuries at least,” as Darragh puts it.

Then there are the people, who Willcox, Witters and Darragh all agree are hospitable and welcoming, even in the southern Pashtun-dominated provinces where the Taliban recruited many of their fighters. The presence of westerners after two decades of war produces remarkable interactions, Darragh interviewing a Taliban commander and Witters taking a lasting memory from her second day.

Western tourists eating lunch at an outdoor rest stop in the mountains outside of Kabul in 1973 - Morse Collection/Gado/Getty Images

“We were up at the flagpole in Kabul which is a big gathering place, especially on Fridays,” she says. “It was relatively empty and then it got packed with Taliban dancing around me singing ‘Death to America’ and I was like, ‘I’m from Scotland. I’m not American’.

It turned out to be the first anniversary of the takeover and they were all out parading with the American humvees and waving flags and singing.”

Yet for Willcox, it is the “bucolic” rural life that attracts him most – not the thrill of being in a recent warzone. “The rural areas are really charming, beautiful and very peaceful,” he says, having been to the country 25 times since 2008.

“It’s a sort of bucolic lifestyle.” Afghanistan: action, adventure and tranquillity. That’s one for the tourist board.

Would you travel to Afghanistan? Tell us in the comments below.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.