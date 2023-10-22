Meet Tracey Cline, owner and groomer at TLC Dog Styling

Tracey L. Cline started her career in the pet industry after graduating GlenOak High School, going to work as a veterinary assistant for Louisville Veterinary Hospital.

She stayed for 25 years.

Now, she's the owner and groomer at TLC Dog Styling and Supplies in Marlboro Township.

Cline has lived in Stark County all her life. She lives with her boyfriend, Jeff Yang. She has two sons, Steve Cline and Cort Cline.

“We have four chihuahuas, Winny, Roxy, Auchie and Nugget, and a pug Ling Ling,” she said. “We also have three parrots: Mikey, Ruby and Sammy.

“I decided I wanted to do something on my own, and there's nothing I love more than working with dogs," Cline said about starting her business. "The people who own dogs are the best people to work with because we both care deeply for the canines. Working at the veterinarian’s office can be very heartbreaking and I wanted to do something where people were happy, which brought me to grooming.”

She added that grooming is a win-win for her because she loves it when a dog is done with the groom and how happy it is because it’s like they feel so good. Plus, when the owner comes, they are so happy to get a nice clean pup to love.

What does TLC Dog Styling and Supplies do?

I started TLC Dog Styling and Supplies small, while I was still working at the vets. I was able to start by getting clients from the vets.

While I was learning to groom, I offered free grooms to any pups at the vets that needed them so I could practice. After I graduated pet grooming school, I opened my business in my basement. I offered grooms to all the boarders at the vets so when they picked up their dog after vacation, they looked great.

After three years, I built an addition to my house and left the veterinarian’s office to devote all my time to growing my business. I went to grooming seminars every year to increase my skill and knowledge but seeing so many skin problems, I decided to take it to a new level. I decided to learn how to help these dogs that were having problems.

I became a certified pet aesthetician, which is different from your average groomer. I had to go through stringent training, including learning the science of skin as well as applications in a medical environment.

The course includes not only skin and hair health but how to treat skin conditions. To become certified, after learning the science from a book, you have to do your own multiple case studies. After you pass that section, you get invited to go to the Veterinary Health and Surgical Center in Arizona to work in the therapeutic spa with hands-on training with veterinarians.

You then have to pass an in-depth written test to earn certification. This is where I learned the benefits of the hydro massage ozone therapy machine. This machine creates ozone in a water bath. The ozone has many health benefits like treating fungus, allergies, healing wounds and even soothing arthritic joints.

I have pets with arthritis that get relief with ozone treatment, and we also add essential oils like lavender and frankincense to increase the benefit.

How many dogs do you estimate you have groomed over the years and what breeds of dogs have you had on your tables?

I have groomed hundreds of dogs over the past 19 years. I am so fortunate to have the best customers, I could never ask for better customers. I feel so blessed they trust me with their pups.

They are also very consistent in keeping their pups on a grooming schedule. The only unfortunate thing is that I'm unable to take any new pups at this time. I do have a waiting list for when I start taking new ones though.

We groom the smallest Yorkies to St. Bernards, Great Pyrenees, Rottweilers, Chow Chows. You name it, we probably groomed at least one.

What are the biggest challenges of owning your own business?

The challenge of owning a business is it seems like you never stop working. There is always something to do.

If you are not grooming, you have maintenance, cleaning, bookwork etc. If anything doesn't work or breaks, it is on you to fix it. Owning your own business of course has pros and cons.

I like how everyone says, "Must be great to be your own boss." Well ... I don't think like that. I think every customer is my boss and if it wasn't for them, I wouldn’t be able to pay my bills. My motto is to take care of your customers and the money will take care of itself.

Why do you feel Stark County is so pet friendly and people care so much for their pets?

Stark County is pet friendly.

Many of the local stores welcome you to bring in your dog. The parks have dog-friendly areas. Lots of my customers are involved in agility or other dog sports.

I don't know about surrounding counties, but Stark seems to be a good fit for dog lovers.

One for fun: What is your favorite way to spend a day off when you get one?

When I get a day off, I love to walk the trails with Jeff and Ling Ling.

