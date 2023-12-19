Meet the Tri-Cities area’s 2024 Agriculture Hall of Fame nominees

The Pasco Chamber of Commerce celebrates Mid-Columbia farmers, families and agribusiness leaders at its 23rd Agriculture Hall of Fame gala, to be held Jan. 18 at the Pasco Red Lion.

The inductees include long-time wheat growers, a 4-H and FFA advisor, a rising star in pest management, an agriculture stalwart who pioneered “no till” practices and a former member of Congress who championed the lower Snake River dams.

2023 honorees

Pioneer Award: The honor recognizes significant influence on the industry and will be presented to Tonie and Walt Neff.

The couple have seen five generations work at the family ranch on the Pasco-Kahlotus Highway, where they primarily grow wheat.

Walt Neff is active in the community through the chamber of commerce and serving on the boards of the Franklin County Cattleman’s Association, Franklin County Cowell Association and the Franklin County Association of Wheat Growers.

He has also served as a volunteer fireman for nearly 50 years and is a founding member of the Mid-Columbia Ag Hall of Fame.

Agriculture Advisor Award: The award honors a individual who advanced agriculture through education and will be presented to Tina Bush.

She has worked with kids with 4-H and FAA swine projects at the Benton-County Fair for 30 years, including 20 as the “swine superintendent.” She is a member of the Benton-Franklin Market Stock Association and has been active in Finley schools.

Rising Star Award: The award honors young individuals who demonstrate a commitment to the future of agriculture and will be presented to Tim Waters.

Waters specializes in integrated pest management of potato, onion, carrot, dry bean and other vegetables growing in the Columbia Basin. He has published more than 200 articles and secured more than $2 million in grant funds to support research.

Stewardship Award: The award honors those who have served the community over the course of their career and will be presented to Vic Reeve.

Reeve is the grandson of homesteaders, Reeve is a dryland farmer and who was the first in Franklin County to use “no till” drill.

He is a longtime supporter of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers and the Franklin County Wheat Growers Association and served with the Noxious Wheat Control Boards in both Franklin and Benton counties before retiring in 2019.

Visionary Award: The special honor will be given to former U.S. Rep. Doc Hastings, R-Pasco for his extensive work on resource legislation.

Doc Hastings

As en elected official, Hastings enjoyed the support of the agriculture community and received numerous honors from farming-related groups, particularly during his time as the chair of the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources.

The committee is honoring Hastings for his involvement with legislation concerning energy, mineral lands and mining, fisheries and wildlife, public lands, oceans, Native Americans, irrigation and reclamation, and his work to protect the four lower Snake River dams from removal.

The gala starts at 5 p.m. and includes a full-course dinner featuring local produce and wines. Call the chamber, 509-547-9755, for information, or visit pascochamber.org.

