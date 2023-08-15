Meet Trump’s prosecutor, the daughter of a Black Panther who has taken on school teachers

Fani Willis is the first woman to be district attorney of Fulton County in Georgia - AP

The prosecutor taking on Donald Trump in Georgia has made a name for herself bringing racketeering charges against everyone from school teachers to a Grammy-winning rapper.

Fani Willis may never have brought a case against a US president before, but she has never shied away from high-profile or controversial cases.

Ms Willis, the first woman elected district attorney for Fulton County, has had the former president in her sights since her very first day in the office.

As she walked in, Mr Trump’s infamous phone call demanding the state’s top election official “find” him “more votes” was being played on cable news.

Ms Willis said she felt she had no choice but to investigate, publicly announcing she was probing possible illegal “attempts to influence” the 2020 election results.

The 52-year-old Democrat was elected after pledging to restore integrity to the office - ousting her former mentor, and a six-term incumbent, in the process.

BREAKING: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announces charges against Donald Trump, Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani and others. https://t.co/M2qhDb1YUL pic.twitter.com/74GLmQq1Pu — ABC News (@ABC) August 15, 2023

Mr Trump has branded Ms Willis, who is black, a “racist” and a “rabid partisan”.

Ms Willis, however, describes herself as an “equal-opportunity prosecutor” who has targeted defendants regardless of race or class.

“What I could envision is that we actually live in a society where Lady Justice is blind, and that it doesn’t matter if you’re rich, poor, black, white, Democrat or Republican. If you violated the law, you’re going to be charged,” she told CNN.

“She’s really a tough-on-crime liberal, which is kind of a rare bird these days, but I think that’s her brand,” said Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis.

She has charged Mr Trump and his associates with racketeering and a string of election crimes. He has denied all wrongdoing, describing his call to Georgia’s secretary of state Brad Raffensperger as a “perfect” phone call.

By her own admission, Ms Willis is “a fan” of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisation (Rico) laws.

She has previously used Georgia’s expansive racketeering charges to prosecute cheating teachers. She won 11 convictions - and national media attention - in relation to the public school test score scandal.

She repeated the feat when she pursued racketeering, drug and other charges against the Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen others.

But critics say she overuses Rico laws, unnecessarily complicating cases that could otherwise be tried in less time with fewer resources.

Devin Franklin, an attorney for the Southern Center for Human Rights who spent 12 years in the Fulton County public defender’s office, said using those laws drives a “narrative of violence in Atlanta that’s not true, that’s not necessarily reflected in the data” and has a tendency to “sensationalise the cases”.

Ms Willis spent most of her career as an assistant district attorney in Fulton County, which includes most of Atlanta and is Georgia’s most populous county.

Colleagues say Ms Willis has the ability to connect with juries - AP

She is described by both colleagues and adversaries in court as a talented litigator with a preacher’s gift for oratory and an unparalleled ability to connect with juries.

Ms Willis is not shy about touting her skills, previously describing herself as “one of the best murder prosecutors” in the country.

A few years after leaving that office, she returned as its leader in January 2021 after winning a bitter Democratic primary fight to oust her former boss and mentor Paul Howard, Georgia’s first black district attorney.

Given her upbringing, Ms Willis may always have been destined to be a lawyer. After her parents’ divorce, she was raised mostly in Washington by her father, whom she said was a former Black Panther turned criminal defence lawyer. He routinely brought her to court as a child.

She graduated from Washington’s Howard University and found her way to Georgia, attending Emory University’s Law School. She chose to stay on in Atlanta to practice law.

