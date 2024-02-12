Meet Tusca Alexis, candidate for Circuit Court Judge, District 20

Editor's note: The Tennessean Editorial Board invited candidates for the March 5, 2024 Metro Nashville-Davidson County primary election to fill out our questionnaire. They include biographical information and answers to seven questions on variety of topics from key policy issues to their recommendation for visitors on what to see or do in the city. Early voting goes from Feb. 14-27. Learn more at the Davidson County Election Commission.

Name: Tusca Alexis

Position: Circuit Court Judge, District 20, Division IV

Political party: Democratic

Age : 59

What neighborhood/part of the county do you live in? Antioch

Education: Adelphi University, Long Island New York, Drake University School of Law, Des Moines, Iowa.

Job history: Public Defender's Office 5/1990 to 10/1991. Law Office of Luvell Glanton, 10/1991 to 7/2010. Private Practice 08/2010 to Present. Trained Mediator and provide Mediation Training 2015 to the present.

Family: I am a mother to two daughters

Tusca Alexis, candidate for Circuit Judge District 20, Division IV (March 5, 2024, primary)

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for Fourth Circuit Court Judge because of my commitment to justice. I am dedicated to serving my community , contributing positively to the legal system, and serving the residents of Davidson County. I have good moral and ethical standards that I practice and live by.

What makes you qualified to hold this office and better qualified than your opponent(s)?

I have almost 34 years expierience as an attorney and 32 years experience in the Court I am running for. I have handled a wide range of cases within the Circuit Courts, which include family law cases, personal injury cases, medical malpractice case, workers compensation and probate cases. I have tried hundreds of cases over the years, both Jury and Judge trials. I have represented veterans, victims , Plaintiffs, Defendants, and individuals from every socio-economic , and diverse backgrounds. This extensive experience has provided me with an in-depth understanding of families, the court's dynamics, procedures, and the complexities that often accompany legal matters. As a result of this experience, I am well-versed in the nuances of our legal system, allowing me to navigate cases efficiently and make informed, fair decisions on the bench. Litigating and fighting cases for families for almost 34 years, gives me unparalleled experience.

If you are elected (or re-elected), what are your top 2 to 3 priorities for your new (or next) term in office?

Getting to work immediately to make sure cases are heard in a fair, efficient and timely manner. Utilizing available technology, resources and mediation to reduce the frequency of visits to the court for a more cost effective approach and, freeing time for the more complex cases.

What are you hearing most from voters about what they want you to accomplish, if elected?

Voters do not want to wait years to have their cases heard and the cost of legal representation is far to expensive. Additionally they would like to see more diversity in the Courts and that diversity should be more reflective of the community in Nashville.

What is your proudest achievement in your personal or public life?

My proudest personal achievement is that I am a a devoted mother to two beautiful daughters. My proudest professional, achievement is that I have provided hundreds of pro bono work to my community. Additionally, I have represented all clients with honor and integrity and without ethical violations.

A "fun" question: When visitors ask you, "What should I do in Nashville?" what are the top 2 or 3 things or places you recommend?

I would recommend the Nashville Zoo, a tour of downtown Nashville and the Opryland hotel along with the Opry Mills Mall and the General Jackson Showboat.

Will you commit to being civil in how you present yourself and the way you interact with opponents and others? (Our definition of civility is being a good, active, honest and respectable citizen)

Yes

