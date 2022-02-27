Meet the typical CVS shopper: a white Gen X college-educated city dweller earning a high income

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

CVS has nearly 10,000 pharmacies in the US and dispensed 27% of total retail prescriptions.

The pharmacy's customer loyalty percentage is slightly below average for major retailers.

CVS's average customer is a white urban Gen Xer earning a high annual income.

CVS is the leading drugstore chain in the US, with 2021 sales of $292 billion and dispensing 27.1% of the total retail pharmacy prescriptions nationwide.

Incorporated in 1996 and based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, there now are over 9,900 CVS retail locations and 1,100 walk-in clinics across the US employing roughly 300,000 workers.

Slightly less than half of all US shoppers are CVS customers, according to data from the analytics firm Numerator prepared for Insider.

Numerator found that CVS's typical shopper is a white, urban Gen Xer who has a college education and an annual income of more than $80,000. The brand is also very popular among Black and Latino shoppers with similar education and income.

The typical customer visits CVS every other week on average — about 22 trips per year — and picks up 4 products for a total cost of $20.27 per trip, Numerator found.

Prescription medication constitutes about half of CVS's revenues, and the drugstore offers a variety of over-the-counter medical supplies, personal care items, food and beverages. This retail segment accounts for about a third of the company's revenues.

In addition to OTC pain medication and cough remedies, the typical retail shopper often prefers to buy candies, chocolates, and bottled water. Their favorite sweets brands at CVS are M&M's and Reese's, and they also buy a lot of Hallmark cards.

Roughly 70% of CVS customers visited the store in both 2020 and 2021, a loyalty percentage that is slightly below the other major brands included in the survey. Even so, the company added slightly more new shoppers than it lost last year, suggesting that the brand's customer base is expanding.

Just 1.6% of a CVS shopper's total dollars are spent at CVS, compared with 6.8% of their spending on Amazon. At other retailers, the CVS shopper buys more fresh garlic, hand sanitizer, bar soap, and non-dairy milk alternatives than the national average shopper. They're also big fans of fast-food chicken nuggets.

