Meet the typical Home Depot customer: a 45-year-old white man with a college degree earning over $80,000

Home Depot has 2,296 stores across North America and employs more than 500,000 people.

Half of US shoppers are Home Depot customers, and the store has similar customer loyalty as Costco.

The store's average customer is a middle-aged white man with a college degree earning over $80,000 per year.

Home Depot is the world's leading home improvement retailer, and the fourth-largest retailer in the US, making sales of $132.1 billion in 2020.

Originally founded in 1978 in Atlanta, Georgia, the company now has 2,296 stores across North America and employs more than 500,000 people.

More than half of shoppers in the US make at least two trips to Home Depot each year, according to data from the analytics firm Numerator prepared for Insider.

Numerator found that Home Depot's typical shopper is a middle-aged white man, who is married without children at home. They tend to live in the suburbs, have a college education, and earn more than $80,000 per year. The store is also especially popular among Hispanic or Latino shoppers.

The store serves two core groups of customers that it refers to as DIY and pro segments. DIY shoppers turn to the store for supplies to complete their own projects, while pros are typically contractors and tradesmen, like electricians, plumbers, and painters.

About 72% of those who shopped in 2020 visited the store in 2021, per Numerator – on par with Costco and other big box retailers, but well behind Walmart's 95% customer loyalty percentage. Also, Home Depot added slightly fewer new customers than those it lost last year, indicating that the brand shrank its customer base in 2021.

The typical customer picks up an average of six items per trip for a cost of $74.13 and tends to visit 13 times per year for an annual expense of $978, Numerator found.

About 3.3% of their overall spending takes place at Home Depot — about a third of what they spend at Walmart, where they spend the most of their shopping dollars.

Home Depot carries between 30,000 and 40,000 different products, but the typical customer's favorite products to buy are building supplies, fasteners, paint (from Behr), and lawn and garden supplies (from Scotts).

The company makes more in sales in its building materials category with $46.5 billion in 2020, followed by $43.4 billion for decor (like paint, flooring, and appliances), and $42.1 billion for other hardware, tools, and garden supplies.

