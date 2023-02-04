Meet the typical Target shopper, a millennial suburban mom with a household income of $80,000

Nearly 80% of US shoppers are Target customers, according to data from Numerator. Jessica Rinaldi/Reuters

Target has more than 1,897 stores in the US, and makes over $92 billion in annual sales.

The Minneapolis-based retailer has the second-highest customer loyalty, coming in behind Walmart.

Target's average customer is a woman who is 39 years old, white, married, with a household income of $80,000.

Target is the seventh-largest retailer in the world, pulling in more than $106 billion in sales in 2022. The chain operates across the US, with 1,897 stores spanning all 50 states, and it employs 450,000 people.

Nearly eight out of 10 US shoppers are Target customers, according to data from the analytics firm Numerator prepared for Insider.

Numerator found that Target's typical shopper is a white suburban mother between 35 and 44 years old. She typically has some college or a 4-year degree, with a household income of $80,000.

The typical customer visits Target every other Saturday or so — about 23 trips per year — and picks up seven products for a total cost of about $50 per trip, Numerator found.

Target enjoys higher than average customer loyalty when compared with other major retailers, coming in second place behind Walmart. The brand also adds a new customer for each one that it loses.

In its annual report, Target says sales are roughly similar across four of its five product categories: apparel and accessories, food and beverage, "hardlines" (like appliances or sporting goods), home furnishings and décor, while sales of beauty and household essentials account for a quarter of its revenue.

About 4% of the typical shopper's spending takes place at Target — about a third of what she spends at Walmart. Target shoppers also tend to choose Target-owned private labels, especially for children's apparel.

The company says almost a third of its sales – or about $30 billion – are related to its exclusive in-house brands, including All in Motion, Cat & Jack, Made By Design, and Project 62.

