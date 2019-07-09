David Axe

Security,

In January 2016 two U.S. Navy river patrol boats accidentally strayed into Iranian waters near Farsi Island in the Persian Gulf. Iranian militia forces captured both Riverine Command Boats and the 10 American sailors aboard them. After a day of intensive diplomacy, Iran released the boats and their crews. The incident was embarrassing to the Navy and its new river patrol force. Three years later, the riverine squadrons have new Mark VI boats and a new philosophy.

Meet the U.S. Navy's River Patrol Force Who Could Fight Iran In a War

After a day of intensive diplomacy, Iran released the boats and their crews. The incident was embarrassing to the Navy and its new river patrol force. Three years later, the riverine squadrons have new Mark VI boats and a new philosophy, as David Larter explained in July 2019 in an in-depth story for Defense News.

“The RCBs had four mounts that could support a number of heavy weapons to defend the boat,” Larter wrote. “The Mark VI is in another league all together.” The 12 Mark VIs in the Navy inventory boats four .50-caliber machine guns and two 25-millimeter cannons plus 10 sailors per boat.

“We’ve demonstrated that we can sustain a firefight for 45 minutes in the Mark VI,” Senior Chief Derrick Cox, a riverine trainer, told Larter.

“The new Mark VI has a communications suite that well exceeds that of the RCB,” Larter added. “The new boat can connect with the fleet via Link 16; it also has high- and ultrahigh-frequency and satellite comms so shore side controllers won’t lose track of the boat, as happened during the Farsi Island incident. The 85-foot boat has a top speed of more than 40 knots and a range of up to 500 miles.”

