Meet the valley coach nominated by Las Vegas Raiders for NFL award
Sunrise Mountain head football coach Chris Sawyers reacts to being nominated by the Las Vegas Raiders for the Don Shula Award.
Sunrise Mountain head football coach Chris Sawyers reacts to being nominated by the Las Vegas Raiders for the Don Shula Award.
There are six teams vying for the last AFC wild-card spot.
Jones was not in the giving spirit on Christmas.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Two division rivals starting backup quarterbacks square off at the start of a must-win fantasy week. Antonio Losada delivers his matchup breakdown.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
CES 2024 is almost upon us, and a team of TechCrunch reporters and experts will be on the ground in Las Vegas to give you the biggest news out of the consumer electronics show. Here’s how to follow along with TechCrunch reporters at this year’s conference. Transportation Editor Kirsten Korosec will be looking at all things automotive tech, from new EVs to reveals from BMW, Toyota, Hyundai, Honda and more.
The fight will reportedly take place on March 9.
Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” are the top nominated films at Sunday's Golden Globes.
NFL evaluators weigh in on where the QBs stack up and how important Monday's national championship game will be for their draft stock.
Need help with your Week 18 full-PPR lineups? Let our rankings from Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don be your guide.
Some companies take monitors, TVs and AI-fueled laptops to CES. Kohler brought a toilet seat you can talk to. The accessory fits onto most elongated toilets, transforming your dumb can into an Alexa- or Google Assistant-powered smart-loo.
Snag great savings on bestselling favorites including flares, shaping shorts, and snuggly tops.
Samsung is looking to boost its game-streaming ecosystem for its smart TVs with a certification program. The company today unveiled Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub, which gives third-party accessory makers an official designation that their gear works with the platform.
More than 44,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties — and they're nearly 50% off.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
We're gearing up for CES 2024 in Las Vegas!
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.
Southern Methodist University, the latest Group of Five program to elevate to the Power Five next year with its jump to the ACC, is at the heart of a CFP money fight.
Rodents don't like the cinna-mint scent of this No. 1 bestseller, but you will.
Alan Bowman played at both Texas Tech and Michigan before landing at Oklahoma State.