Meet the Vermont teacher behind Bernie Sanders' mittens

Jo Yurcaba

Vermont teacher Jen Ellis, 42, has received thousands of emails about Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Inauguration Day mittens.

During President Joe Biden’s inauguration, photographer Brendan Smialowski captured a now-viral image of the Vermont lawmaker bundled up in his coat, the mittens Ellis made for him, and a slightly crooked medical mask. The image has become a meme sensation, with people photoshopping Sanders into funny settings and historical photos.

Sanders told CNN he was happy the photo went viral, because it “makes people aware that we make good mittens in Vermont ... we have some good coats, as well.”

Image: Sen. Bernie Sanders sits in the bleachers at the Capitol before the inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images file)
Image: Sen. Bernie Sanders sits in the bleachers at the Capitol before the inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images file)

Ellis made the mittens for Sanders in 2016, after he lost the Democratic presidential nomination to Hillary Clinton. She asked Sanders’ daughter-in-law, who owns the preschool Ellis’ daughter attended at the time, to deliver them to the senator.

“I was making mittens for all of the preschool teachers for holiday gifts, and I made an extra pair for Bernie,” Ellis, who teaches second grade, told NBC News. “I put a little note in that just said something like, ‘I really support you, and I like you, and I hope you run again.’”

The mittens first started to make headlines early last year when Sanders wore them on the presidential campaign trail, Ellis said. She shared on Twitter at the time that she had made the mittens from repurposed wool sweaters and recycled plastic bottles. Then, in February, she tweeted that she had a few extra pairs for sale and shared her email address.

“I lead a really quiet life up here in Vermont, and only a few people contacted me, and I was able to coordinate with them to get them the mittens that they wanted,” Ellis said. “My email sort of disappeared in the annals of Twitter — until it was found again.”

Since the inauguration, Ellis — who lives in Essex Junction with her wife, Liz, and their 5-year-old daughter — said she’s been “cast into the international spotlight” in a way for which she wasn’t ready. She said she’s received at least 16,000 emails from people who want to buy mittens.

“The media was calling me in my classroom,” she said. “We had to shut off my classroom phone, and everybody wanted to talk to me all at once. I'm a people person; I want to please people, and I wanted to talk to them, too, and I wanted to make mittens for everybody, but I knew that I couldn't.”

Sharing the mittens’ warmth

Ellis used to sell her mittens at craft fairs. Crafting has healing properties for her, she said.

“There have been times when I've just been really down in the dumps, and I'll go into my craft room, and I'll do some sewing, or watch some trashy TV,” she said. “It helps me clear my head.”

But she doesn’t make mittens to sell anymore, so when thousands of people reached out after the inauguration, she said she “really struggled” because she wanted to make mittens for everyone. She tweeted on Inauguration Day that she was “so flattered that Bernie wore them to the inauguration,” but she didn’t have any more mittens for sale.

After a few days, she decided to make three more pairs, two of which she’s donated to charities. She donated one pair to Outright Vermont, an LGBTQ youth organization, and another to Passion 4 Paws, a dog rescue in Vermont. Ellis is auctioning off the third pair on eBay, and the proceeds will go toward her daughter’s college fund.

Because Jen Ellis doesn&#39;t make mittens anymore, she decided to make three more pairs specifically to auction off for charity. (Jen Ellis)
Because Jen Ellis doesn't make mittens anymore, she decided to make three more pairs specifically to auction off for charity. (Jen Ellis)

She said a neighbor suggested Passion 4 Paws, and she chose Outright Vermont, because she wanted to support LGBTQ youth. Though she didn’t come out until 19, she said she was aware of Portland Outright, a nonprofit near where she grew up in Maine that has a similar mission.

“I had seen Outright and the people who were in Outright speak on a number of occasions, and I felt an affinity with them,” she said. “I don't know that I identified exactly what that affinity was, but just knowing that they were there and they were out ... was supportive to me as a not out, high school student.”

Ellis said she also wanted to show LGBTQ youth that she “sees” them during the pandemic.

“I recognize that this is hard for them,” she said. “I just wanted to give them a shoutout, you know, like, ‘Hang in there. This is not going to last forever, and when it's over, you can go out and hug all your friends and be your awesome selves, out in public.’”

Though she doesn’t plan to sell anymore mittens herself, Ellis is partnering with Darn Tough Vermont to make socks inspired by Sanders’ mittens. She said 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Vermont Foodbank.

She’s also partnering with Vermont Teddy Bear for “some amazing things” in the future, and she's currently raising money to start a "movement of generosity" to benefit Vermont charities.

‘Generosity brings joy’

After Inauguration Day, Sanders took advantage of his fame and sold merchandise with the image on it to benefit Vermont charities like Meals on Wheels. Ellis said Sanders called her Sunday to tell her that the merchandise had raised nearly $2 million.

“It was so cool to talk to him, because he’s sort of like one of my heroes,” she said.

What she’s taken away from the experience is that one simple act of generosity can have incredible ripple effects, she said.

“We don't all have material things to give away, but we all have so many other gifts,” Ellis said. “When we give them away in what capacity we can, what we get back is astounding. You know, I didn't get rich quick off this, but what I have got back has been so much longer lasting and more profoundly contributed to who I am, and I feel like Vermont will benefit from this.”

Jen Ellis is partnering with Darn Tough Vermont to make socks inspired by Sanders&#39; mittens, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Vermont Foodbank. (Charity Clark Photography)
Jen Ellis is partnering with Darn Tough Vermont to make socks inspired by Sanders' mittens, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Vermont Foodbank. (Charity Clark Photography)

She said she hopes others take away and remember more from this than just the meme and the mittens.

“Because of a random gift and act of kindness that I did years ago and forgot about, something else totally random happens,” Ellis said. “That guy, you know, captured that shot of Bernie looking like he was, and then it got picked up by the world, and in the middle of the pandemic everybody just had a chance to laugh about something together — not at each other and not anyone's expense, because Bernie thinks it's funny, too.”

“I'm starting to talk a lot about how generosity brings joy — not just generosity with your material things, but generosity with your time, with your spirit, with your goodwill,” she concluded.

Follow NBC Out on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram

Latest Stories

  • 10 Senate Republicans propose compromise with Biden on COVID relief package

    A group of 10 Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), sent a letter to President Biden Sunday requesting a meeting with the president, saying they have developed a counterproposal to the president's COVID-19 relief plan.The big picture: The proposal includes $160 billion in spending for vaccines, testing and tracing, treatment and medical equipment. The senators said the plan "could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support," if it gained Biden's support.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * The Senators' proposal includes a measure to renew unemployment benefits that expire in March. It also seeks to send a new round of direct payments to "families who need assistance the most," and to send additional assistance to small businesses. * "Our proposal reflects many of your stated priorities," the senators wrote.What they're saying: “In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a COVID-19 relief framework that builds on prior COVID assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support,” the senators wrote.Between the lines: Biden has said he prefers a bipartisan approach to getting his plan through Congress, writes Axios Hans Nichols. * But he hasn’t ruled out relying on Democratic votes alone to pass his proposal through budget reconciliation, which requires a simple majority in the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled last week that Democrats would seek to use the tactic if they could not garner Republican support.What's new: National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday morning that the White House has "seen the letter and will be reviewing it over the course of the day."What's next: The senators will reveal more of the plan's details on Monday, per Politico. Go deeper: White House plots "full-court press" for $1.9 trillion relief planGet smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Impeachment fever hits Kentucky with efforts to oust leaders

    Impeachment fever has struck Kentucky, where grievances over coronavirus restrictions and the outcome of the Breonna Taylor death investigation have spurred petitions to oust both the governor and the attorney general. It's a card rarely played in any serious way in the Bluegrass State, though Kentucky has had its share of provocative elected officials. In the two new cases, the effort to impeach was triggered by disagreements over policy or executive decisions at the highest levels of Kentucky government.

  • Taiwan says Chinese fighters, U.S. aircraft both entered defence zone

    Six Chinese fighter aircraft and a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday, the island's defence ministry said, in an unusual admission of U.S. military activity. Tensions have spiked over the last week or so after Taiwan reported multiple Chinese fighters and bombers flying into the zone last weekend, in an area close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the northern part of the South China Sea.

  • Armed store security guard fires at officers, police say

    An armed store security guard upset over his paycheck shot at police officers Saturday afternoon in Baltimore, police said. City police reported a police-involved shooting in the 5600 block of The Alameda. ﻿11 News reporter Amy Lu reported from the scene that police closed off the Compare Foods parking lot as part of the investigation.

  • Trump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.

    Five attorneys who were prepared to defend former President Donald Trump in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial have departed his legal team, people familiar with the situation confirmed to CNN and The New York Times. Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, who were expected to be two of the lead attorneys, are out, as are Josh Howard, Johnny Gasser, and Greg Harris. No other attorneys have announced they were involved with the case, so it appears that, for now, Trump is defenseless. The lawyers reportedly left because of a disagreement over legal strategy. Trump reportedly wanted them to push his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in last year's presidential election rather than focus on whether convicting a former president after he's out of office is constitutional, an argument that appears to be the consensus among Republicans and the reason he'll likely be acquitted. Bowers, a source said, lacked chemistry with Trump and the decision to leave was reportedly mutual. It's unclear where Trump will go from here - his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani reportedly wants to take the case, but he's a potential witness in the trial because he spoke at the rally preceding the deadly Capitol riot Trump is accused of inciting, and the Times notes "almost all" of Trump's advisers blame Giuliani for the impeachment in the first place. Considering GOP senators have signaled they won't vote to convict, some are wondering why Trump would even bother spending money on attorneys at all at this point. And here is a statement Trump has made to advisers almost verbatim > https://t.co/zktWOIrUD6 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 31, 2021 Stephen Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, thinks the former president should go the Senate himself because "he's the only one who can sell it." Trump seems open to the idea, but aides are reportedly against it. Read more at The New York Times and CNN. More stories from theweek.comDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemic5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem5 irrationally funny cartoons about the GameStop stock market madness

  • Relatives of Manson 'family' murder victims outraged by DA's new policy

    Kay Martley said she was stunned by the Los Angeles County DA’s decision to stop opposing parole for the Manson follower convicted of killing her cousin.

  • Rep. Stephen Lynch tests positive for COVID-19 after getting second dose of vaccine

    Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) tested positive for the COVID-19, but remains asymptomatic, after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his office said Friday. Why it matters: Lynch's case stresses the importance of continuing to social distance and wear a face mask even after getting vaccinated. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What they're saying: Lynch received a positive test result on Friday "after a staff member in the Congressman's Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week," Lynch's spokesperson, Molly Rose Tarpey, said in a statement, per the Boston Globe. * "Congressman Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden's Inauguration," she added. * Lynch "remains asymptomatic and feels fine" but will continue to "self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming weeks." * It is unclear when Lynch received each dose of the vaccine. * Lynch's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. The big picture: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the companies that have developed the two vaccines authorized in the U.S., say their vaccines are about 95% effective at preventing people from getting sick after getting the second dose of their respective vaccines. * "It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity (protection against the virus that causes COVID-19) after vaccination," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. * "That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection," the CDC adds. * It is also not yet clear how effective the vaccine is against infection and transmission, but researchers say it should prevent people from getting sick. Go deeper: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine shortBe smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Hong Kong official says Joint Declaration gave Britain no rights to city post handover

    Hong Kong Secretary of Justice Teresa Cheng reiterated on Saturday that Britain had no rights over the city under the joint declaration that laid the blueprint for how the city would be ruled after its 1997 reunification with China. Cheng made the comments in a blog post on the eve of changes to the UK's visa application program that will allow Hong Kong residents who hold a British National Overseas (BNO) passport to live, study and work in Britain for five years and eventually apply for citizenship.

  • Trump loyalists in South Dakota turn on home state senator

    Longtime South Dakota Republican voter Jim Thompson is ready to leave the GOP, hoping that an exodus of Donald Trump supporters like him will punish the state's preeminent politician, Sen. John Thune, for defying Trump. All Republican senators except five voted against holding an impeachment trial.

  • Asian Americans warily watch family overseas enjoy 'normal' life

    One woman with family in South Korea said she’s "jealous that they’re in a place where people care about other people and take precautions."

  • Rural communities 'under siege' by criminal hare-coursing gangs

    Rural communities have suffered a steep rise in hare coursing, with the RSPCA saying the growing involvement of gangs in wildlife crimes is a major factor in its decision to hand over its 200-year-old prosecuting powers to the CPS. Dozens of rural landowners are being repeatedly targeted by gangs who gather to bet on the outcome of dogs chasing down and killing as many hares as possible. Latest figures obtained by The Telegraph show that in some counties, such as North Yorkshire, there was a 51 per cent increase in incidents of hare coursing and poaching last year. A similar increase is expected this year. The RSPCA’s chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said on Saturday: “We’re involved in cases that involve cock fighting, badger baiting and hare coursing, which can involve millions of pounds of fraud, tax evasion and even weapons and these cases are complex. “We think there’s a better way for us which is to mirror the situation in Scotland, where our sister charity, the SSPCA, transfers its cases and files over to the procurator fiscal, the Scottish equivalent of the CPS, so there’s that division between investigation and prosecution.”

  • China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada

    China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said. "All foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada," the consulate said in a statement on its website on Saturday. Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.

  • Fugitive Tigray leader reportedly speaks out after months

    The fugitive leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has reportedly made his first public comments in three months, urging the international community to investigate alleged “genocide” and other abuses by forces including those from neighboring Eritrea. It was not immediately possible to verify the audio comments by Debretsion Gebremichael posted late Saturday by Tigray-allied media outlet Dimtsi Weyane.

  • Biden news – live: Trump lawyers quit before impeachment trial as Giuliani to be sued over Capitol riot claims

    Latest developments from Washington DC and beyond

  • Best Frying Pans of 2021

    There’s a reason the frying pan is the go-to piece of cooking equipment for so many cooks: versatility. You can use it to make everything from a grilled cheese sandwich to a sauce. Consumer Repor...

  • China crackdown prompts thousands to flee Hong Kong as U.K. opens new visa scheme

    About 7,000 Hong Kongers have fled to the U.K. since China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong and the British government expects more than 300,000 to obtain extended residency rights over the next five years, per AP.Why it matters: The announcement comes as the U.K. opened the new visa scheme Sunday — a day after China said it would no longer recognize Hong Kongers' British National Overseas (BNO) passports as valid travel documents or proof of identity, escalating tensions between the two countries.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Driving the news: The U.K. government announced last July when the security law passed a new path to British citizenship for Hong Kongers who qualify for the BNO status, which was granted to those living in the city before the British government handed its former colony back to China in 1997. * Under the offer, these Hong Kongers and their dependents have the right to remain in the United Kingdom for five years, during which time they can work or study. * They would then be allowed to apply for "settled status" and, after an additional year, citizenship, Axios Dave Lawler notes.The big picture: Some Hong Kongers told AP they're leaving because they're worried they'll be punished for backing the pro-democracy protest movement — which has seen several prominent figures either arrested or imprisoned in recent months. * "Many others" said China's erosion of the high degree of autonomy they previously enjoyed had become "unbearable," and they their children to have better future. * "Most say they don't plan to ever go back," AP notes.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Geneva talks on new Syrian constitution end without progress

    The U.N. special envoy for Syria expressed disappointment Friday after five days of meetings between delegations from the Syrian government, opposition and civil society groups aimed at revising the constitution of the war-torn country ended without progress. “I told the 45 members of the drafting bodies we can’t continue like this," Geir Pedersen told reporters in Geneva, at the end of the latest, fifth round of the so-called Constitutional Committee for Syria.

  • Putin's former judo partner says he owns palace which opposition links to Russian leader

    Russian businessman Arkady Rotenberg said on Saturday he owns a huge palace in southern Russia which jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has linked to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny and his anti-corruption foundation have published a video in which they allege the opulent mansion belonged to the Russian leader. Rotenberg, Putin's former judo sparring partner who sold his stake in gas pipeline construction firm Stroygazmontazh in 2019 for a sum which RBC business daily put at some 75 billion roubles ($990 million), said he bought the palace two years ago.

  • Former QAnon follower apologises to Anderson Cooper for believing he ate babies

    QAnon conspiracies include belief CNN anchor is a ‘robot’

  • Former BC Student Accused of Talking Boyfriend Into Suicide Before Graduation Will Face Trial

    Inyoung You, the former Boston College student who allegedly encouraged her then-boyfriend Alexander Urtula to commit suicide in May 2019, will now face trial. Court decision: Suffolk Superior Court Judge Christine Roach denied the motion to dismiss the charges against You, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins via the Boston Herald. “Judge Roach denied the motion dismiss on the theory of ‘manslaughter by commission,’ finding that Ms. You’s words could have caused Mr. Urtula to take his own life,” Rollins said.