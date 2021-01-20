Meet Vinay Reddy, the man behind Biden’s powerful inaugural address

(REUTERS)

President Joe Biden’s top speechwriter has entered the national spotlight as his inaugural speech received swift praise on Wednesday, with glowing reviews noting its powerful calls for unity and hope in the midst of challenging times.

Vinay Reddy, a senior adviser and director of speechwriting for the new president, previously served as chief speechwriter to Mr Biden during the second term of his vice presidency.

Mr Reddy is of Indian descent from a remote village in the Karimnagar district of Telangana, according to India Today, which reported how his work with the US president had made local residents proud.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage on Inauguration Day 2021

Born and raised in the US, Mr Reddy received a law degree from the Ohio State University College of Law and also attended Miami University. He has served on speechwriting teams at the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as for former President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign.

Mr Reddy also served as a speechwriter for Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, where he grew up in an immigrant family in Dayton.

Biden’s speech is about appealing to “our better angels,” “history, faith, and reason,” “dignity,” “respect,” “unity.”



It’s literally a rebuttal to Trump’s “American carnage” Inaugural address. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 20, 2021

Joe Biden gave the speech the moment demanded. Well done. — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 20, 2021

Biden’s inaugural speech was modest, austere, grave, calming, cleansing, inspiring. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 20, 2021

Biden is meeting the moment here by being direct about the challenges we face, the gaslighting, the viciousness and the need to come together. Hell of a speech. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 20, 2021

"Hear me out as we move forward,” Mr Biden said at one point in his speech, vowing to be a “president for all Americans.”

He added: "We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue."

Michael Beschloss, a presidential historian, described Mr Biden’s inaugural speech as “modest, austere, grave, calming, cleansing” and “inspiring” in a tweet, while other commentators and media columnists said the president “gave the speech the moment demanded.”