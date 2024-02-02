'Meet voters where they are', UIS grad running for GOP primary nod

The pathway to electoral victory is one that a local congressional candidate admits will not be without hurdles — hurdles however that he thinks can be overcome.

Vying for the Republican nominee in Illinois Congressional District 13, Thomas Clatterbuck is facing off against Virden native and Army veteran Joshua Loyd in the Republican primary. The winner in the March 19 primary will then take on Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski in November.

Both GOP candidates have served the country in varying ways and share many of the same policy initiatives, said Clatterbuck, a law student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Yet, Clatterbuck wants voters to fill the circle next to his name come March 19 for one reason: experience.

GOP candidate in IL-13 Thomas Clatterbuck answers a reporter's questions at the Illinois state Capitol Friday, January 26, 2024.

"I have built my career around expecting to do this kind of work," he said during a recent one-on-one interview. "And so I think when voters hear us talk, they'll see that I have the ideas and I have the experience to be a person that they would feel comfortable sending to Washington."

Budzinski, D-Springfield, is running unopposed in the primary and has more than $1 million in her campaign war chest than Clatterbuck, according to federal campaign finance data. She carried the district, stretching from East St. Louis through Springfield and Champaign, in 2022 by 13 points over Republican Regan Deering.

Clatterbuck thinks the district map was drawn favorably for Budzinski and expects an uphill battle for either Republican to unseat the incumbent. His race strategy pulls from the philosophy of former President and Dixonite Ronald Reagan, to hit the Democratic opposition from its weaknesses and not from its strengths.

"There's no getting around that but that's where we can't just run a traditional race," Clatterbuck said, his campaign holding $340 in reserves as of Dec. 31. "If we run a race, it's about ideas."

"It's about how are we going to make things better, especially in the gridlock environment that we have. If we're focused on good government, and finding those new substantive ideas, that's the road to victory."

Underdog mentality

Illinois Republicans are again attempting to chip away at Democrats' advantages in Springfield and Washington this election cycle. The GOP faces supermajorities in both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly and holds only three of the state's 17 congressional seats and, while improving its financial status from last year, is still in a major funding hole to Democrats assisted by the personal wealth of Gov. JB Pritzker.

According to state campaign finance data, the party has $587,500 in reserves — up from $516,287 at the end of 2022. Neither Clatterbuck nor Loyd have received an endorsement from the state or national party, who are instead using funds to buttress incumbents such as U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, facing primary challenger and failed gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.

Funding aside, Clatterbuck thinks his campaign and the party need to recognize reality as they try to make up political ground. Hard-line positions on the issues hitting the airwaves like abortion, he said, have not and will not play out in the "blue world" of the 13th Congressional District.

"I know that I'm in a blue district, I know that I'm in an environment that is more socially liberal, more liberal in a lot of ways than the air, water the area around us, that's why the district was drawn that way," Clatterbuck, a Champaign resident, said. "But that doesn't mean that a Republican can't represent them effectively doesn't mean that there is no conservative thread in there."

When asked where he is aligned on the political spectrum, from center-right to far-right, Clatterbuck described himself as a "centrist." It's a far cry, he said, from U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, who he'd share portions of Sangamon County with if elected.

"Everybody is to the left of Mary Miller," he said, after working in her district office over the summer. "But it's a big tent and I think that's important to the party."

Abortion, immigration, artificial intelligence

Still, he aligns with fellow Republicans on key issues such as abortion and immigration policy, calling on President Joe Biden to enforce the laws on the book. Clatterbuck also said he supported former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, and, assuming he is the party's nominee, will vote for him in the fall.

Clatterbuck is opposed to abortion but does not think there is a legal pathway for a federal ban. Failures to enact abortion restrictions in conservative states like Kansas and Ohio, he said should give his party pause to "meet voters where they are" before pursuing concrete policy.

"I think that if there were a federal abortion ban, I think even the Supreme Court would very strongly consider overturning it," he said. "And I think that would be very bad for the pro-life movement."

Of particular importance to Clatterbuck are fortressing federal regulations surrounding artificial intelligence, and growing its use and abilities at an ever-quickening pace. The implications for its use by the military and the general public, seen recently with deepfakes of Taylor Swift, are alarming to him and require immediate attention beyond executive orders signed by Biden last year.

"I'm not against AI, I think it's really cool technology and it's really fun," Clatterbuck said. "But, if we don't say 'Wait a minute, how do we protect our kids? How do we protect the news?' If we don't put the rules in place now, we wait for this to get out of control before we even start having the conversation."

Keeping it local

Invariably, the question voters ask of their elected federal officials is what can they bring back from Washington.

With Budzinski bringing about $300 million in taxpayer dollars back to the district for local projects, Clatterbuck also has an eye out for local matters. That means continued federal support for the Springfield Rail Improvement Project and expanding funding to the Moving Pillsbury Forward project and area colleges.

"It's not rubber stamping it, but there's definitely good use that can be done with federal dollars," he said.

Clatterbuck comes to the campaign with several ties to Springfield, receiving his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield. He also was a partial owner of the now dormant startup Springfield Daily news website, while working part-time for the Sangamon County circuit clerk’s office.

