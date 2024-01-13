Meet Wall-E, a 55-pound puppy who gets grumpy with too much play and needs manners

Preview all of the adoptable pets at www.spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet located at SPCA Florida, stop by the Adoption Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention. For questions, contact SPCA Florida’s Adoption Center at 863-577-4615 or adopt@spcaflorida.org.

Wall-E

Gender: Male

Age: 1 year

Weight: 55 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Black Labrador retriever

Orphaned Since: Jan. 6

Adoption Fee: $250

Wall-E is a 55-pound Labrador retriever and still a puppy. He loves lots of playtime, but gets grumpy if over-stimulated. He needs some training. He is friendly with everyone, sleeps in his crate and walks well on a leash.

Wall-E is a big fan of Milk Bone treats and cuddlefests. He's a 55-pound Labrador retriever and even at a year and a half, still very much a puppy. He's highly active, energetic and playful. He loves lots of playtime, but you’ll need to be aware of when he wants to rest. He's been known to get grumpy from too much stimulation. He will require some training to learn some manners, deal with the grumpiness and be your well-behaved loyal companion. He loves people and is friendly with everyone. He likes to sleep in his crate and already knows how to walk well on a leash. He's a talker and enjoys lots of pets and cuddles. For more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Lucy

Gender: Female

Age: 1 year

Weight: 51 pounds

Species: Dog

Breed: Hound – Black/Tan

Orphaned Since: Sept. 15

Adoption Fee: $250

Lucy is a 1-year-old hound born for adventure. She just needs some training because she's known to bolt out doors and jump over fences. She gets along with all people but would prefer a woman. She loves the water too.

Lucy is a 1-year-old hound born for adventure. She just needs some training to learn how to be a good explorer while you lead the way. Until then, you’ll need to keep a close eye on her because she's known to bolt out doors and jump over fences. She's somewhat standoffish, but once her shy nature is shed, she's a super loving gal. She gets along with all people but would prefer a woman. She hopes you enjoy playing because she's highly energetic. Balls and tug ropes are toys that will defuse her energy. Wanna take a dip in the pool? She loves the water too. Please visit her at SPCA Florida and bring her favorite treats – Milk Bones. For more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Flounder

Gender: Male

Age: 9 months

Weight: 4 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – Brown Tabby

Orphaned Since: Sept. 25

Adoption Fee: $75

Flounder has beautiful markings and is quite unique. And he has the cutest little white paw-socks. He's less than a year old, so still a playful kitten. He's on the shy side, so take your time.

Flounder has beautiful markings and is quite unique. And he has the cutest little white paw-socks. He's less than a year old, so still a playful kitten. He would love a forever home to grow old in. He's on the shy side, but if you take your time to get to know him and give him gentle pets, he might decide he's all yours. Visit Flounder in Linda’s Lovelies Cattery at SPCA Florida. For more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org.

Victor

Gender: Male

Age: 7 years

Weight: 11 pounds

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair – White

Orphaned Since: Sept. 28

Adoption Fee: $50

Victor is a 7-year-old sweet guy whose green eyes will hypnotize you. He is shy, so you'll need to go slowly. He's a bit of a couch potato and is on lifetime medication for stool softener. He gets along with other cats.

How can you say no to Victor? He’s a 7-year-old sweet guy whose green eyes will draw you in and hypnotize you. Once in, you’ll be under his love spell and won’t be able to resist spending time with him. His soft, snowy white fur will entice you to pet and stoke him while he purrs contently beside you. He is a shy boy, so you’ll need to go slowly so he can get to know you. He’s a bit of a couch potato and is on lifetime medication for stool softener. It’s inexpensive, so don’t let that stop you from taking him home. He gets along with other cats, and chicken is his favorite food. Stop in and visit Victor in Tinker’s Legacy Cattery at SPCA Florida. For more information, visit www.spcaflorida.org.

