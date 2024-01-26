Meet Washington County's newest snowplowers: Plowabunga and Taylor Drift

After more than a thousand submissions, Plowabunga and Taylor Drift are the winning names in Washington County's snowplowing naming competition.

Residents can see Plowabunga plow snow in south Washington County and Taylor Drift in north Washington County.

While the county initially planned only to name one snowplower, the county increased that total to two following a large number of submissions.

Plowabunga got 433 votes and Taylor Drift had 405 votes.

Of the thousand submitted names, eight finalists were picked:

Beast of the EastBlizzard WizzardCan't Work From HomeSKOL PlowPlowabungaPlow BunyanStillwinterTaylor Drift

Meanwhile, Minnesotans can vote on the fourth Name a Snowplow contest by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Voters have until Jan. 28 to select names they want to see on MnDOT snowplows. Winners will be announced in late January. Go to dot.state.mn.us/nameasnowplow to vote.