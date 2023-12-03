Meet Watson, Fern, and Oliver!; Zoo Atlanta names new baby binturongs

Zoo Atlanta has announced the names of its new baby binturongs.

The three binturongs, named Watson, Fern and Oliver were born on Aug. 31 to mom Bramble and dad Baloo.

The names were chosen after a month-long voting campaign on the Zoo Atlanta website.

Binturongs, also nicknamed bearcats, are native to southern and southeast Asia.

Their biggest threat is habitat loss due to conversion to agriculture, especially for palm oil plantations.

Other threats include being hunted for their meat, which is considered a delicacy in some parts of the world, and being captured for the pet trade.

Just this year, the zoo has also introduced a new zebra, an antelope, a gorilla and more.

