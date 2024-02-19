Meet the woman fighting to keep Michelangelo’s David pristine

Eleonora Pucci climbs 20ft scaffolding with a soft brush and a hoover to carry out her work - AFP/Tiziana Fabi

Sitting on a wooden platform on a wobbly tower of scaffolding, Eleonora Pucci leans out perilously into thin air, armed with a soft brush and the nozzle of a vacuum cleaner.

Hers is one of Italy’s more unusual jobs. She has the task of dusting and cleaning the world’s most famous statue – Michelangelo’s David, the 17ft-tall star attraction at the Accademia Gallery in Florence.

The museum attracted a record two million visitors in 2023, with each of them contributing to an invisible miasma of dust that swirls around the gallery and settles on the single block of white Carrara marble from which David was sculpted by the Renaissance genius between 1501 and 1504.

Ms Pucci – dressed in a white safety helmet and a white lab coat – and with a grey vacuum cleaner strapped to her back, is the only restorer allowed to clean David.

She clambers to the top of the 20ft-tall scaffolding to start work, gently brushing David’s left shoulder and upper arm and wafting the nozzle over the surface of the creamy marble.

There is no safety harness and no one to steady the scaffolding, which shudders alarmingly as she moves about.

Eleonora Pucci says David's hair is the hardest part to clean as dust and grime lodges in his curls

The vacuum cleaner is winched up to her on a rope. Once she has completed one side of the statue, she climbs down to the ground, the scaffolding is moved, and she starts on the next side.

The hardest part of the statue to clean is David’s hair, with the furrows between his luxuriant curls becoming clogged not only with dust but spiderwebs and the occasional dead arachnid.

“The scaffold is more than five metres high. It has to be that tall to reach the full height of David in order to work on his hair, his curls. We start at the top and work our way to the bottom,” said Ms Pucci.

She felt an overwhelming emotion the first time she climbed the scaffolding and came face to face with David.

“The museum was closed, there was complete silence. It is a feeling that I have every time that I embark on the cleaning process. I take more care of this artwork than I do of myself. David is more fragile than a person made of flesh and blood.

“Up close, you can see the technique used by Michelangelo, the marks left by his chisel. You enter into his mental process. To be able to contribute, even in just a small way, to the conservation of David’s beauty makes my job the best in the world,” she told La Nazione, an Italian newspaper.

Eleonora Pucci 'felt an overwhelming emotion the first time she came face to face with David'

As well as cleaning the monumental artwork, she photographs every inch of the statue as part of an ongoing monitoring process that checks for any fractures or cracks.

So far, none has been found – David is in rude health, despite the fact the block of Tuscan marble from which he was created was not of the highest quality, said Cecilie

Hollberg, the German director of the Accademia Gallery.

He has withstood the small seismic tremors which occasionally rumble beneath Florence, showing no signs of damage.

But he does get a bit grimy.

“We have up to 10,000 visitors a day, depending on the season. They all bring with them dust particles. So we carry out a thorough cleaning of David every two months.”

The cleaning is carried out on Mondays, when the gallery is closed to visitors.

“It’s important to have just one person who does the cleaning. It’s a bit like being a doctor who knows the patient’s history. She is better able to monitor the statue because she knows it so well,” said Ms Hollberg.

Michelangelo was just 26 when he started work on David, the Biblical shepherd boy who valiantly volunteered to fight Goliath, champion warrior of the Philistines.

Michelangelo broke convention by portraying David about to fight, while many artists depict him after his encounter with Goliath

Eschewing heavy armour or a sword, David used his slingshot to hurl a rock at Goliath, hitting him in the forehead. Goliath fell to the ground and David cut off his head.

It took Michelangelo three years to complete the masterpiece, which was originally intended to adorn one of the buttresses of Florence’s cathedral.

But it was judged to be such an exquisite achievement that Florentines decided to give it pride of place in the city’s most prominent square, the Piazza della Signoria.

It remained there until 1873 when it was moved to the Galleria dell’ Accademia to protect it from the elements.

Michelangelo broke with convention by portraying David about to use his slingshot to hurl the stone at his opponent.

Most artists at the time, including Donatello, depicted David after the encounter, victoriously resting his foot on Goliath’s severed head.

“Michelangelo did something different. There’s no blood, there’s no foot on a severed head. It’s exceptional work. David is naked, to show his youth and innocence. The detail that you see – the veins and arteries on his neck for instance – is extraordinary,” said Ms Hollberg.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.