Meet the world's ugliest dog: Scooter, a Chinese Crested pup, took home the top 'prize'

His tongue hangs seemingly limp from his mouth, he's bald except for wisps of scraggly white hair on his head, and a deformity causes him to use a cart to navigate the world.

Scooter, a 7-year-old Chinese Crested dog, won't be winning any "best in show" awards anytime soon. But his distinct features helped him capture the attention of the judges at the World's Ugliest Dog contest, where on Friday he won first place during the annual competition at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.

It's quite an accolade for a dog who was once facing euthanasia when he was born with two deformed hind legs that hindered his ability to walk. Fortunately, Scooter escaped such a fate when a volunteer with Saving Animals from Euthanasia (SAFE) rescue group brought him home from animal control in Tucson, Arizona, according to his biography on the contest's website.

"He knew that this pup might have a chance at finding a good home and a fairly normal life with the support of our rescue group," the biography reads.

Scooter now lives in Tucson with his owner Linda Elmquist, a member of SAFE who was photographed Friday proudly holding up the pooch when he was officially crowned as the world's ugliest dog.

"I am overjoyed and incredibly proud,” Elmquist said in a statement. “Despite the challenges he has faced with his deformed hind legs, Scooter has defied all odds and shown us the true meaning of resilience and determination. He has become an inspiration to countless people around the world.”

A competition for 'dogs of all breeds and sizes'

The contest, which has been taking place for nearly 50 years, is not about mockery, but about celebrating "the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique" while advocating for adoption, according to its website.

"Dogs of all breeds and sizes have warmed our hearts and filled our lives with unconditional love," the website states.

And that goes for Scooter, according to the judges.

“He leaves you feeling love and inspiration for the differences, difficulties, perseverance and happiness that he radiates like a little heater," said NBC host Gadi Schwartz, one of the competition's judges, in an interview with Today. "Even when he’s gone you can’t help but smile thinking of that sideways tongue hanging out his tiny precious mouth."

Scooter spent years walking on his front legs before a fundraiser recently helped him acquire a two-wheel cart that has improved his mobility, his biography states.

"He loves going to the park and welcomes any outstretched hand, according to his biography.

But when the wheels come off, Scooter still doesn't mind resorting to his tried-and-true method: walking around on his own two feet.

