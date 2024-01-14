Meet this year's MLK Unity Award winner

As a college student, Reeves McGlohon studied business administration and economics, but it was in a volunteer opportunity that allowed him to work with children where he found his true calling.

"I had an experience during my years at Lenoir Rhyne where I volunteered at the Western Carolina Center, which was in Morganton and provided resources to disabled children and adults," he said.

After graduation, he had opportunities to work in the corporate world. He chose something else.

"That's when I went back to school and got my graduate degree in education," he said.

McGlohon, 76, is the recipient of the 2024 Martin Luther King Unity Award from Gaston Together.

McGlohon, who grew up in Charlotte, served as the superintendent for Gaston County Schools from 2005 to 2013.

He also has worked for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction as associate state superintendent and deputy state superintendent, and has volunteered for organizations including the Southwest Educational Alliance and the American Association of School Administrators.

In addition to his professional career, he has remained deeply involved in the community, especially in Mount Holly, where he has lived since 1991.

He serves as the president of the Mount Holly Police Foundation and the chair of the Board of Deacons at First Baptist Church of Mount Holly, and he has volunteered at a variety of community organizations and co-chaired the fundraising committee for the Mount Holly Police Plaza, in honor of Mount Holly Police Department Officer Tyler Herndon, who was killed in the line of duty at the age of 25.

McGlohon said he moved to Gaston County in 1991 to work for Gaston County Schools.

"I had an opportunity to come here as the assistant superintendent for human resources. That brought me closer to home and to aging parents. It undoubtedly was one of the best things that we've ever done in our lives," he said. "It gave us an opportunity to be a part of a community. It gave us an opportunity to help make that community a better one."

He said he remained active in the community after his retirement because of a sentiment that was instilled in him by his own parents.

"And that is that that's just a part of the reason that we're on this earth is to make it a better place, to get involved and to do those things that we can to make the world a better world, whatever our corner of the world is," he said. "That was something over time I saw my parents do, and for me it became something, it was just what you were supposed to do. It was a natural thing. That's what everybody oughta do."

Reeves McGlohon accepts the Chariman's Award during the 104th Annual Gaston Regional Chamber Awards held Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at the Gastonia Conference Center. [Mike Hensdill/The Gaston Gazette]

He said that remaining involved helps him feel happier, healthier and more fulfilled.

"I did not view retirement as a time to sit back and do nothing," he said.

His service has been recognized with numerous awards in the past, including Gaston Association of Education Office Personnel Administrator of the Year, NC Administrator of the Year, and the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, and he was Mount Holly's 2023 Man of the Year.

Despite his many accolades, he said that winning this latest award was a surprise.

"I was surprised when I found out I was nominated. I was shocked when I found out I'd been selected. It means a great deal to me," he said. "I have a great deal of respect for Dr. King for his vision, for his fearlessness, for his willingness to dedicate himself to providing opportunities for all people. More importantly, when I look at the list of the previous winners of this award, it's an impressive list. The people on that list have made a difference in this community and our county, and to know that my name is added to that list means a great deal to me."

McGlohon will be honored at Gaston Together's MLK Unity Awards celebration at 10:30 a.m. Monday at DHHS Auditorium, 330 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Way, Gastonia.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Mount Holly man wins MLK Unity Award