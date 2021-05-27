Meeting to discuss Georgia ballot review canceled

KATE BRUMBACK
·2 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — Citing newly filed motions, a judge has canceled a meeting to discuss logistical plans for a review of absentee ballots from Georgia's most populous county.

Henry County Chief Judge Brian Amero last week agreed to unseal 147,000 mail ballots from Fulton County after a group of voters sued for access to look for evidence of fraud in last year's general election. He had scheduled a meeting Friday to discuss the specifics of the scanning and visual inspection of the ballots.

But in motions filed Wednesday and Thursday, Fulton County, the county board of elections and the county court clerk all asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit. In an email sent to the parties Thursday, the judge said those motions need to be dealt with before logistics can be discussed.

Amero wrote in the email that he hopes to hold a hearing on the motions June 21 and plans to issue an order next week setting the hearing date.

The ballot review effort in Georgia is among several around the country pushed by Trump supporters and others who claim the 2020 election was marred by fraud. State and federal authorities have repeatedly said there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the election.

Georgia election results were certified months ago, and a new review cannot change the results. After the initial tally and before certification, the state did a full hand recount of the presidential race to satisfy a new audit requirement in state law. Another recount, in which the ballots were run through scanners to be tallied again, was done at the request of former Republican President Donald Trump’s campaign after he lost the state by a narrow margin to Democrat Joe Biden.

Garland Favorito, who is known for espousing numerous conspiracy theories, is leading the review effort in Georgia. He says he's seeking the truth.

“If all these votes are correct and there are no counterfeit ballots, then we can go home and rest assured that the election was conducted correctly,” he said. “If there are a lot of counterfeit ballots, then we need to figure out how to prevent that in the future.”

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has repeatedly slammed the push for a review.

“It is outrageous that Fulton County continues to be a target of those who cannot accept the results from last year’s election,” he said last week after Amero agreed to unseal the ballots. “The votes have been counted multiple times, including a hand recount, and no evidence of fraud has been found.”

Recommended Stories

  • US Army reprimands senior leaders, multiple soldiers after monthslong sexual assault probe

    The United States Army has reprimanded multiple soldiers following a monthslong investigation into allegations that leaders of an Illinois-based reserve unit improperly handled reports of sexual harassment and assault. The Army opened a probe into the 416th Theater Engineer Command in January 2020 at the request of Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth after The Associated Press published a story reporting that commanders had brushed aside sexual assault complaints within the unit and retaliated against a whistleblower.

  • Exclusive: Hyundai to slash combustion engine line-up, invest in EVs - sources

    Hyundai Motor Group will slash the number of combustion engine models in its line-up to free up resources to invest in electric vehicles (EVs), two people close to the South Korean automaker told Reuters. "It is an important business move, which first and foremost allows the release of R&D resources to focus on the rest: electric motors, batteries, fuel cells," the person said, without giving a timeframe for the plan. While Hyundai did not specifically address a Reuters query on its plans for combustion engine models, it said in an email on Thursday that it was accelerating adoption of eco-friendly vehicles such as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and battery EVs.

  • Microsoft president: Orwell’s 1984 could happen in 2024

    Tech executives warned that democracy has to win the AI arms race, in a new BBC Panorama.

  • Shock poll puts far-Right AfD ahead in German regional elections

    A shock poll has put the far-Right Alternative for Germany party (AfD) in first place ahead of regional elections in eastern Germany next week. An AfD victory in the state of Saxony-Anhalt would be a major upset and the worst possible start to Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats' (CDU) campaign ahead of September’s general elections. A survey by the respected pollster Insa gave the AfD a slim lead, on 26 per cent, just ahead of the CDU on 25 per cent, ahead of the June 3 regional vote. The findings are unlikely to signal a national resurgence for the AfD — Saxony-Anhalt, in the former communist east, is something of an outlier and the party is polling badly at a national level. But an AfD victory in the final regional elections before September’s national vote would be a bitter blow for rival parties — and particularly for the CDU, which has won the state in every election since 2002. It could further shake confidence in Armin Laschet, the party’s candidate to succeed Mrs Merkel, who is stepping down following September's elections after 15 years in power.

  • Between a rock and a farm raise

    All necessary farming tasks that seem to be well served by the industry. Rocks are, quite literally, a big problem for farmers and farming equipment, so the company built a tractor/robot designed to pick them up. The system, which ships next year, will be able to grab up to 400 rocks an hour -- individual rocks weighing up to 300 pounds.

  • Extinct tortoise reappears in Galapagos

    This giant tortoise was considered to be extinct a century agoBut researchers have confirmed that a giant tortoise found in the Galapagos islands in 2019belongs to the Chelonoidis phantasticus speciesbelieved to be extinct for more than 100 years(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) GALAPAGOS NATIONAL PARK DIRECTOR, DANNY RUEDA, SAYING: "This is one of the most significant findings that the Galapagos National Park has had and that we have been able to inform the world yesterday. It is a dream, it is a hope for a new species of tortoise in Galapagos. We have restored a new species that had been registered as extinct and it gives us the full strength and energy to continue with all our conservation and restoration programs for tortoise populations."The Galapagos National Park is preparing an expeditionto search for more of the giant tortoises in an attempt to save the species(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) GALAPAGOS NATIONAL PARK DIRECTOR, DANNY RUEDA, SAYING: ''This tortoise is estimated to be between 80 and 100 years old and weighs 30 kilos. It is a very old tortoise, quite old, but it has a small weight because its size, its size in itself is small and having lived confined in this space for a long time."

  • Amid signs of bipartisanship on infrastructure, McConnell has liberals in fits

    There’s a breeze of bipartisanship sweeping through Washington this week, but to liberals it feels like a stealth cold front being manufactured by Mitch McConnell.

  • High school boys' and girls' basketball: Wednesday's City results

    High school boys' and girls' basketball: Wednesday's results

  • Victims identified in deadly SJ shooting at VTA light rail yard

    Here's what we know about those killed after a gunman opened fire at a VTA rail yard in San Jose.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Biden demands ceasefire and end to abuses

    The US president highlights the rights abuses and the possibility of famine as fighting continues.

  • Former Trump insider says she is being evicted as ‘retribution’ for helping New York probe against him

    Jennifer Weisselberg claims she has faced ‘threat’ following cooperation with New York investigation

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • Gilbert Poole Jr: Man cleared of murder and set free after 32 years in prison

    ‘We are thrilled that the truth has finally been established,’ lawyer says

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • Mysterious Havana Syndrome sufferers claim Biden is ignoring them and 'energy attacks' on US

    Diplomats have suffered brain injuries after experiencing the strange symptoms

  • YouTube said it removed 2 ads featuring the Belarus captives' admission videos

    A representative for Google told Rest of World the company had taken action against the ads for violating its content policies.

  • Blue Angels are in Annapolis for Commissioning Week

    After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels returned to Annapolis for Commissioning Week at the U.S. Naval Academy. The Blue Angels flew precision maneuvers and formations Wednesday afternoon over the Naval Academy. Four members of the Blue Angels who flew Wednesday are graduates of the Naval Academy.

  • Nigel Farage: What does the American right want with the self-proclaimed ‘Mr Brexit’?

    Not too long ago, he was welcome in the Oval Office. Now the former Ukip leader is touring half-filled halls and restaurants across America, touting a conservative future. But why? Holly Baxter visits Denison, Texas, to ask the man himself

  • Influencers Say They Were Urged to Criticize Pfizer Vaccine

    PARIS — The mysterious London public relations agency sent its pitch simultaneously to social media influencers in France and Germany: Claim that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is deadly and that regulators and the mainstream media are covering it up, the message read, and earn thousands of euros in easy money in exchange. The claim is false. The purported agency, Fazze, has a website and describes itself as an “influencer marketing platform” connecting bloggers and advertisers. But when some of the influencers tried to find out who was running Fazze, the ephemeral trail appeared to lead to Russia. “Unbelievable. The address of the London agency that contacted me is bogus,” Léo Grasset, a popular French health and science YouTuber with more than 1 million followers, wrote on Twitter Monday. “All the employees have weird LinkedIn profiles … which have been missing since this morning. Everyone has worked in Russia before.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Mirko Drotschmann, a German health commentator with 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, said in a tweet that the PR agency had asked if he wanted to be part of an “information campaign” about Pfizer deaths in exchange for money. After doing some research, he concluded, “Agency headquarters: London. Residence of the CEO: Moscow.” Their responses prompted two other social media influencers to come forward and say they too were approached last week with the offer of a “partnership” to criticize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. One was offered 2,000 euros. It is uncertain how many influencers received the solicitations or if any acted on them. And it is not at all clear that there ever was a Fazze agency. Within hours of the questions on social media, the employee profiles on the agency’s LinkedIn account had disappeared, and someone scrubbed its Facebook page blank. Its Instagram account was made private. Its website offers no way to contact the company. The French health minister, Olivier Véran, denounced the operation Tuesday, calling it “pathetic and dangerous.” He did not elaborate on whether the government was investigating the matter. While France is trying to speed efforts to achieve so-called herd immunity from COVID-19 before summer with faster vaccine rollouts, it remains one of Europe’s largest vaccine-skeptic countries, with nearly one-third of its people saying they do not want a jab. Since spring, many residents have refused to take the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports that it may cause blood clots, prompting the government to switch largely to Pfizer, which more people have been willing to accept. About 15% of the population has been fully vaccinated. President Emmanuel Macron last week reopened restaurants, stores and other parts of the economy that had been more or less shuttered since November. He is betting that widespread immunization will be key to keeping the economy up and running while luring tourists back after a devastating pandemic-induced recession. Any further outbreaks could lead to a reclosing of parts of the economy, his government has warned. The messages from the so-called Fazze agency, in broken English, urged the social media influencers to create posts and videos on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to “explain” that “the death rate among the vaccinated with Pfizer is almost 3x higher than the vaccinated by AstraZeneca.” In Grasset’s case, a message from a person who identified himself as Anton boasted that the agency had a “quite considerable” budget for an “information campaign” about “COVID-19 and the vaccines offered to the European population, notably AstraZeneca and Pfizer.” Grasset, who posted screenshots of the messages he received, said Anton had been willing to pay for 45- to 60-second videos on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube warning that the Pfizer vaccine was deadly. Anton also asked him to “act like you have the passion and interest in this topic,” while avoiding the terms “advertising” and “sponsored” in posts. “The material should be presented as your own independent view,” the pitch said. “Encourage viewers to draw their own conclusions, take care of themselves and their loved ones,” the instructions continued. The influencers described being urged to question why governments were buying the Pfizer vaccine and to portray the European Union, which signed a deal last month for 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as a monopoly that was causing harm to public health. They were also asked to tell their followers that “the mainstream media ignores this theme.” Before the coronavirus broke out, Russian trolls were already using vaccine debates to sow discord, according to a 2018 study published in the American Journal of Public Health. Twitter accounts that Russian agents used to meddle in the 2016 presidential election also sent both pro- and anti-vaccine messages and insulted parents. In April, a European Union report said Russian and Chinese media were systematically seeking to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines in disinformation campaigns aimed at the West. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company