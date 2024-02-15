Meeting will discuss need for new post office and other issues in Big Cove area

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A group that started as a Facebook group for people who live in the Big Cove area, Hampton Cove neighborhood, and surrounding areas, has organized a “Mini Town Hall” meeting next week.

Cove Area Citizens Action Group (CACAG) will host the meeting at Wellpoint Senior Living on February 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. One of the moderators will be Frank Hicks, a long-time resident of Madison County.

Hicks told News 19 that one of the issues on the agenda for the meeting is discussing the recent issues with mail delivery on that side of town.

“One of the big things that we are working on right now is a post office for that part of of town,” Hicks said. “The Big Cove area has tripled in population in the last 20 years, and right now, as it has for the last 20 years, our mail goes to Owens Cross Roads, which is about six or eight miles down the road.”

Hicks said his home in the Big Cove area is technically Huntsville City Limits, however, his mail, like many other residents in that area, is distributed through the Owens Cross Roads Post Office.

He said that the post office has become strained in recent years.

“The number of people it services has far outstripped the capability of the facility to handle the volume of mail,” Hicks said. “We hope fairly soon and without too much resistance or pushback to get our own zip code there.”

Hicks made it clear that he wants the discussions at the upcoming meeting to be able to be positive and create an open communication dialogue between citizens and local government representatives.

“Hopefully the term action group is not misinterpreted,” he said. “We want to get some things done in a positive way for our community.”

The Cove Area Citizens Action Group isn’t the only entity pushing for a new post office in that part of town. The homeowners association for the Hampton Cove neighborhood, Hampton Cove Owners Association, has circulated an official petition for a new post office.

This has raised the question of, “How is a new post office established?”.

News 19 reached out to the U.S. Postal Service for more details.

“Although there is no fixed minimum population requirement for establishing a Post Office, new Post Offices are established only when the Postal Service cannot provide adequate service through the Post Offices, stations, branches, or CPUs currently serving the area,” A spokesperson said in a statement. “All available mail and packages are being delivered in the Huntsville area”.

Despite the mail issues in his area, Hicks said he doesn’t blame the local mail carriers, and realizes the hard work that they do for the community.

Hicks said the Cove Area Citizens Action Group will also discuss infrastructure issues, the desire for a new high school on that side of town, and the overall growth that is happening.

Hicks said the influx of new subdivisions and apartment complexes in recent years has caused the need for a lot of improvements.

“Big Cove Road is still a two-lane country road,” he gave as an example.

He said the group would like to advocate for it to be widened, and would like “to know from the city what is the plan and what are they doing to reduce the risks and the impact to the area”.

Hicks added that with population growth in that area, he believes a new High School is needed. He said students on that side of town are required to be bussed or drive themselves over the mountain on 231 or 431, which are known to be dangerous roads. He said that is a big safety concern for families.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill, Huntsville City Councilman David Little, and a member of Rep. Dale Strong’s office are all listed to attend the town hall meeting.

