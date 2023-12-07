Meeting on future of States Assembly

The Policy and Resources Committee (P&R) faces a motion of no confidence

Guernsey’s top political committee has organised a meeting with deputies to discuss the future of the current States Assembly.

The Policy and Resources Committee (P&R) faces a motion of no confidence after its plans for a GST were defeated earlier this year.

Debate was adjourned two weeks ago with some senior States members describing it as "pantomime". It is set to resume at the States meeting starting on 13 December.

P&R President Peter Ferbrache has written to all States members asking them to attend the meeting. He stressed he would not resign.

'Constructive conversation'

Some senior States members have told the BBC it looks like a “last ditch attempt to save their skins”.

In his letter to States members Mr Ferbrache said there were “other confidential matters I have alluded to previously with which the current committee is battling because the island is a small independent jurisdiction battered by the consequences of Brexit, Covid, and war”.

He added that at the meeting he wanted “open and constructive conversation on these strategic issues and our views regarding how these should be approached for the remainder of this term”.

The meeting is set to take place on Monday 11 December at 09:00 GMT at Beau Sejour.

