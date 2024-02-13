Meeting held for community members in favor of proposed Philadelphia 76ers arena
The gathering was held at FAME, an event venue in Philadelphia's Kensington section.
The gathering was held at FAME, an event venue in Philadelphia's Kensington section.
Corn dog strikes again, one year after the Chiefs used it twice to beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
This is the kind of rare stat line the San Antonio Spurs envisioned when they landed the No. 1 pick in last summer's draft.
President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has finally set up shop on TikTok. Despite controversy in Congress over the app, TikTok is an indispensable tool for presidential candidates to reach young voters, experts say. “I wasn’t surprised at all to see that the campaign launched a TikTok account, because it would genuinely have been such a waste to go through this cycle, and a lost opportunity, to not be on that platform,” said Annie Wu Henry, a digital communications strategist who has managed social media for several political campaigns.
Stearns knows what to expect when dealing with agent Scott Boras.
Valentine's Day is also for football lovers.
After acknowledging last week that Meta's X competitor Threads would not actively recommend political content, the company today announced a test of a new trends feature, "topics," where such content could potentially surface anyway. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday that Threads would begin a small test of the feature, initially in the U.S., to help users find "timely topics" that others are discussing on the social network. Today's topics, as the section will be titled, are determined by Meta's AI systems and are based on what people are engaging with on Threads, Meta told TechCrunch.
The former No. 2 pick will hit the free-agent market at 29 years old.
Grab serious discounts on everything from stick vacs to air fryers before these deals are toast.
I stopped using makeup wipes and starting using DHC cleansing oil instead — my skin has never been softer, even in winter.
Thousands of five-star reviewers say the cozy hoodie has become a wardrobe staple.
A consumer-grade spyware operation called TheTruthSpy poses an ongoing security and privacy risk to thousands of people whose Android devices are unknowingly compromised with its mobile surveillance apps, not least due to a simple security flaw that its operators never fixed. Now, two hacking groups have independently found the flaw that allows the mass access of victims' stolen mobile device data directly from TheTruthSpy's servers. Crimew, who was given a cache of TheTruthSpy's victim data from ByteMeCrew, also described finding several new security vulnerabilities in TheTruthSpy's software stack.
There's no underestimating Mr. Irrelevant anymore, but the challenge for Brock Purdy will be getting the 49ers back up the hill again.
The Super Bowl is over, but the deals aren't: Get easy access to all that streaming goodness for a steal.
Kupchak is in his seventh season with the Hornets as their president of basketball operations following a three-decade run with the Lakers’ front office.
With the waiver wire flush with free agents ready to be picked up, these five players are ready to elevate your fantasy hockey roster.
The mom of three opens up about the chaos of life with husband Jason Kelce and why she makes sure to take time for herself.
A user on the Twitter/X alternative Spoutible claims the company deleted their posts after they pushed Spoutible CEO Christopher Bouzy to be more honest about the nature of its recent security issue. Last week, Bouzy acknowledged a security vulnerability that he said had exposed users' emails and phone numbers at his startup, positioned as a more inclusive, kinder Twitter. In short, this vulnerability was highly exploitable and could have allowed a bad actor to take over a user's account without them knowing, as The Verge reported at the time.
Over 46,000 five star reviews praise these affordable poles for being 'well-made' and 'tough' — plus they come in 8 cute colors.
The more powerful, more expensive 2025 Lexus UX 250h starts at $37,490, an increase of $800 over the entry-level 2024 Lexus UX 250h.
Here are the best and worst of 2024 Super Bowl commercials.