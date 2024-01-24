Meeting to provide input on next Tecumseh schools superintendent rescheduled

TECUMSEH — Because there was no school Tuesday due to icy roads, the in-person session for Tecumseh Public Schools residents to provide input on the superintendent search has been rescheduled.

That meeting is now scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, in the Tecumseh High School media center. The online input session is still scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. It will be on the Zoom video conferencing service and can be accessed at tinyurl.com/TPSSuptZoomInput.

Both sessions will allow residents to provide input on the qualities they would like to see in the next superintendent.

Both the in-person meeting and the online input session will be conducted by the school board's search consultant, Rodney Green of the Michigan Association of School Boards. He also is expected to meet with faculty, staff and students.

Rodney Green of the Michigan Association of School Boards, right, discusses the superintendent search timeline with the Tecumseh Board of Education Jan. 10.

Residents also can provide input through an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/tecumsehsearch. The survey will be available until Friday, Jan. 26.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

The board is aiming to have a new superintendent on or before July 1. Current Superintendent Rick Hilderley announced his intention to retire in August. His contract runs through June 30, but he expects his last day in the office to be June 7, then he will use up his remaining vacation time.

The position has been posted, and candidates have until March 5 to apply. The first round of public interviews is expected to take place March 16. The second round is planned for March 19, and the school board could select its next superintendent that evening. Contract negotiations would follow.

— Contact reporter David Panian at dpanian@lenconnect.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @lenaweepanian.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Public input session on Tecumseh schools superintendent rescheduled