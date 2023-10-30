Meeting in Malta destroys myth of Ukraine losing attention – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that the meeting of advisers in Malta has demonstrated broad support for Ukraine by the world's States against the background of the escalation in the Middle East.

Source: European Pravda; Kuleba on Instagram.

The minister noted how the involvement of the world's states in discussing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ’s so-called Peace Formula has increased over the past six months.

"15 states participated in the talks in Copenhagen in June, 42 in Jeddah in August, and now 66 States and international organisations have been gathered in Malta," Kuleba listed.

Kuleba says this diplomatic mathematics is important for at least two reasons.

He particularly noted that during the past six months, numerous "peace" initiatives have disappeared from the information field, suggesting that Ukraine either give up territories, exchange something, or do other unacceptable things.

"Now at the centre of all discussions is a fair and honest Ukrainian formula, which fully complies with the principles of the UN Charter and key resolutions of the General Assembly. And this is the first, particular result of the formula," the minister wrote.

"Second, the meeting in Malta very timely destroys two myths: 1) the myth of falling attention towards Ukraine against the background of events in the Middle East and 2) the myth of Ukraine's loss of support for the so-called Global South. The number of participants and other countries outside Europe and North America have increased," Kuleba explained.

The Minister says there is a place for everyone in the formula, but there is no place for pseudo-pacifism.

"This is a pragmatic document that embodies the principles of the UN Charter. Ukraine continues to actively work on its implementation and preparation for the Global Peace Summit, where the leaders will fix agreements and proceed to their implementation," Kuleba said.

Background:

China still did not attend the meeting of advisers with national security and foreign policy held in Malta, but Ukraine is keen to host a Global Peace Summit of world leaders this year.

At a meeting in Malta, five points were discussed from the 10-point formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last year: nuclear security, food security, energy security, the release of prisoners and deportees, and territorial integrity.

