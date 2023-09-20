The N.C. Department of Transportation will host a meeting to inform the public about a developing project to improve safety.

The N.C. Department of Transportation will host a meeting to inform the public about a developing project to improve safety and traffic flow on N.C. 274 at N.C. 275, White Jenkins Road, and Oates Road.

The proposed project includes:

Closing the existing intersection of White Jenkins Road, N.C. 275, N.C. 274, and Oates Road.

Creating a cul-de-sac and dead-end on White Jenkins Road, maintaining access to homes, businesses and churches nearby.

Creating a new signalized intersection approximately 200 feet to the east where N.C. 275 will be realigned to meet N.C. 274 in a safer manner.

Realigning Oates Road to create a new signalized intersection approximately 860 feet to the west at the existing intersection of N.C. 274 and Mall Ridge Drive. All access to homes and churches on Oates Road will be maintained.

Converting the intersection of Fairview Drive and N.C. 275 to an all-way stop intersection.

A public, drop-in style meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Miracle Tabernacle International Ministries, 120 White Jenkins Road in Bessemer City. People may attend the meeting at any time to discuss the project with NCDOT staff.

People who cannot attend the meeting may submit comments in writing, by email and by phone through Oct. 6. All comments received will be reviewed and considered as the development process continues.

More information and project maps are available on the NCDOT Public Meeting website.

To send comments or learn more, email US274-IntersectionImprovements@PublicInput.comor call 984-205-6615, Code 3294. People can also mail comments to NCDOT Division 12 Project Team Lead Bryan Sowell at P.O. Box 47, Shelby, N.C., 28151.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Meeting planned for road improvements in Bessemer City