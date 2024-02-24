Meeting set March 5 on Minnesota Highway 23 New London interchange

Feb. 24—NEW LONDON

— Those interested in learning more about the

Minnesota Highway 23

New London interchange project can attend a public meeting being held by the

Minnesota Department of Transportation

next week.

The meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. March 5 at Peace Lutheran Church in New London.

Attendees will be able to learn about the interchange design and the project's next steps. While there will be no formal presentation, project staff will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

Information presented at the meeting will be posted on the

project's website

starting March 5.

An interchange is set to be constructed at the intersection of state Highways 23 and 9 in New London as a way to improve safety at the intersection. The project received $33 million in funding from the state's Corridors of Commerce program, and construction is estimated to begin in 2028.

The project will include raising Highway 9 over Highway 23 with a bridge, along with ramp access and turn lanes onto both highways. Kandiyohi County will also be realigning County Road 40 during the construction process.

An interchange was chosen as the

preferred safety improvement option

at this intersection following a lengthy community input process after concerns were raised over the initial plan to build a J-turn.