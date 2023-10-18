Meeting tonight is focused on expansion of Discover Niagara Shuttle

Oct. 18—Since 2016, the Discover Niagara Shuttle has provided rides to thousands of residents and travelers who have used the service to access key attractions along a 14-mile route running from Niagara Falls to Old Fort Niagara.

In 2021, in light of the shuttle program's success, the service was expanded to include a route to the city of Lockport.

Today, advocates for improving the regional transportation system will hold a public discussion on their next idea: Extending Niagara County's shuttle service into Erie County and the city of Buffalo.

"We can help each other," said Douglas Funke, president of Citizens for Regional Transit, a local group that advocates for the improvement and expansion of bus and rail transit in the Niagara Frontier. "Niagara falls has the Falls, the main attraction. We can be together and really thrive. We just need to connect with each other and make it work."

Making the extended shuttle work will be the main focus of the meeting, which was organized by Funke and will be hosted by the Niagara Falls Heritage Area, a federally designated entity that helped establish the shuttle service in Niagara County. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Niagara Falls International Amtrak Station, 825 Depot Ave. West.

Guest speakers will include Sara Capen, the heritage area's executive director; Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara; Andrea Czopp, chief operations officer from Niagara County's lead tourism agency, Destination Niagara USA; and Thomas George, vice president of operations with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, the public agency that oversees bus and rail transportation services across Western New York.

Funke said he designed the list of guest speakers to include individuals representing entities from both Buffalo and Niagara Falls who may be capable of turning the idea for shuttle expansion into a reality.

"Anybody who lives here and wants to see this region thrive should come to this meeting," Funke said. "If they are interested in connectivity and improving public transportation, it's an opportunity that we have, for the first time in my lifetime I think, where we will have, in the same room, everyone who should be talking about this."

Capen believes expanding the shuttle service into the Buffalo area would not only add another transportation option for residents in both communities but would also help stimulate the local tourism economy for the benefit of both cities.

As is the case with the Niagara County shuttle service, funding — how much the service will cost and who's going to pay for it — is a big issue yet to be addressed.

The Discover Niagara Shuttle started out as a two-year pilot program that evolved into a permanent fixture after state lawmakers agreed to approve legislation that dedicates a portion of the bed tax collected from visitors to area hotels to support the system's operation.

"One of the biggest barriers we have is the lack of public transportation options in Western New York and the barriers in public transportation and the gaps in public transportation," Capen said.

"If we can use the Discover Niagara Shuttle model to expand into Buffalo, I feel really strongly that it would be successful there because it's already successful here," she added.

While developing a shuttle link to Erie County is expected to be the main focus of today's discussion, Funke said he expects other ideas for improving the regional public transportation system, which he described as too often "infrequent and uncoordinated," will be discussed as well.

One topic that might come up: What to do to boost local and regional use of the Niagara Falls train station.

The $44 million station opened in 2016 as an intermodal transportation hub that offered the possibility of expanded rail service from Niagara Falls to Buffalo and, over the long term, Niagara Falls, Ontario and Toronto.

To date, the station has struggled to attract a consistent stream of visitors; the efficiency of the system between Niagara Falls and Buffalo remains hampered by a lack of dedicated passenger rail tracks between the two cities.

Funding for necessary track improvements along the corridor has been approved as part of New York's long-term goal of enhancing high-speed rail statewide, however, Funke said the money is not expected to be available to begin the Western New York portion of the work for at last another 10 years.

"Everything is there for it," Funke said. "We just have to do it."

"The near-term solution is to establish a connection between Buffalo and Niagara Falls so people can take the Niagara Discovery Shuttle that is already operating and get it in Buffalo, too," he added.

For more information about today's meeting or Citizens for Regional Transit, visit www.citizenstransit.org/ or email president@citizenstransit.org.