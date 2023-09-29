Meeting twice in 24 hours prompts questions

Sep. 28—Nick Davis asked the question that seemed to be on several people's minds.

"Can you help us understand why we're meeting today, as opposed to tomorrow?" he asked during Wednesday's called session of the Cumberland County Board of Education.

The meeting took place a little more than 24 hours before the board's regular monthly meeting.

Davis, the 5th District board representative, posed the question to Board Chair Teresa Boston.

"Uh-huh. Absolutely," Boston replied. "Because we wanted a work session, and we wanted to move forward with the South school project. And, so, that's why we are specially meeting, to approve this resolution, which has been nixed for right at the moment, and so we could go straight into a work session while we have everybody here."

The board agenda, which the Chronicle received notice of at 3:23 p.m. Monday, said Wednesday's session was called to consider and take action on moving $2.21 million from the district's fund balance to pay for additional classrooms, kitchen and bathroom renovations at South Cumberland Elementary School.

The matter was tabled due to Director of Schools William Stepp not recommending the line-item transfer, which the board's policy requires. An item simply titled "South Renovation Discussion" was moved to a work session that followed at 5:30.

The Chronicle also received notice of the work session agenda at 3:23 p.m. Monday. That agenda called for the review for board self-evaluation and director of school evaluation. Only discussion of the board evaluation had taken place when the session was adjourned at around 7 p.m. and scheduled to resume at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.

"We have a special-called meeting, yet we don't know what the emergency, what's critical to be discussed," said John Patterson, 9th District County Commissioner, during the public comments section of the meeting. "It's not mentioned here, but I imagine it has to do with the South renovations."

Cumberland County resident Linda Clark directed her comments to transparency.

"It is not achieved when meetings are called with 24 hours' notice," she said. "Although the Board of Education has defined 24 hours as adequate notice, that doesn't make it so. Twenty-four hours does not provide the public or even school board members with sufficient time to adjust their schedules, much less do research and prepare for the meeting. Just because the TCA does not specifically define 'adequate' for you does not preclude the use of common sense and courtesy to the public or to one another."

Clark told the board that transparency builds trust and support.

"Lack of transparency leads to suspicions, such as why the heck was this meeting called only one day before a regular meeting is scheduled on an item that the agenda indicates was discussed for months, possibly years?" she asked. "Why the urgency of calling it the day before a regular scheduled meeting?"

Davis later asked similar questions. He said he believes it's a matter of convenience to make as many items as possible part of the agenda of the regularly scheduled meeting.

"We can't do a work session when we've got a regular called meeting," Boston said. She later told the Chronicle no rule or policy forbids having a work session before or after a regular meeting. The issue, she said, is having the sessions to draw out into hours.

Davis also picked up on Patterson's comment.

"What constituted being special, today, versus the timing of tomorrow? What's the difference in 24 hours?" he asked.

Boston said she wanted to have the meeting and work sessions on the same day, because the matters to be discussed were related.

"If these items weren't addressed today, what would have been a worst-case scenario that happened tomorrow?" Davis continued.

Boston replied, "Nothing."

"If we voted for this to go through today, how would that have impacted tomorrow?" Davis asked.

"It would not have," both Boston and board member Becky Hamby, 7th District, replied almost simultaneously.

Boston said she has been trying to schedule a work session for some time, a task that she said has proved difficult because of board members' schedules.

"Why wouldn't this have just been an agenda item?" Davis asked.

"Because of the work session, Mr. Davis," Boston said. "I have been trying for a month to get schedules together to do a work session."

Davis said he had a problem with having special-called meetings. Boston asked why, and Davis replied because of scheduling.

"I specifically called you and said, 'Which day is best for you?' So this meeting was called, specifically on this date and this time, so you could be here."

Shannon Stout, 9th District representative, asked, "Did everybody get a call to check their availability?"

"No," Boston replied. "They did not, because most of us are very readily available. Mr. Davis has a little bit busier schedule than we do because of his children."

Stout said, "I think everybody's schedule's busy. Different priorities."

Boston said the intent of the meeting was to move the South Cumberland renovations forward, which she said many on the board support.

"If we let it linger, then it doesn't get done," she added.

She repeated that the special-called meeting and work session were set to meet Davis' schedule.

"With all due respect, this was set so you could attend, so you could participate in the work session," she said. "Because you have the most difficult schedule because you have small children to attend to. Ms. (Elizabeth) Stull (1st District board representative), so do you. Not undermining that, but you seem to make arrangements."

Hamby said the meeting was getting off topic and becoming argumentative.

"I think Ms. Boston has answered the questions as to why we had a special called (meeting) today," she said. "We still have items on the agenda to discuss, and I think we need to move forward."