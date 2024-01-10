Meeting on Two Mile Pond rescheduled for Thursday

Jan. 9—A planned community meeting to discuss the status of Two Mile Pond that was canceled in November due to inclement weather has been rescheduled to Thursday evening.

The meeting is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southside Branch Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive.

City staff will provide a presentation on the status of Two Mile Pond — a small reservoir and wetlands along the Santa Fe River off Upper Canyon Road on the city's northeast side — and updates on the next steps. A question-and-answer session will follow, according to a city news release.

Attendance is limited to 35 people due to the size of the meeting room. Participants can register online in advance at tinyurl.com/5amyu7j2.

The city is pursuing an expanded hydrological study and ecological monitoring plan to collect more data on the pond, which the Water Division reduced to about half its former size to prevent stagnation after a river diversion that fed running water into the pond was removed.

The changes were met with consternation by nearby residents and other Santa Feans, who have lobbied for the pond to be restored. The studies, which could take several years, will determine the scope of the city's potential options for the habitat.