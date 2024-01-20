Jan. 20—A list of upcoming meetings in Lawrence County.

Monday

JVS Board Special Meeting

The Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District will meet at 5 p.m. in a special session. The purpose of the special meeting will be to hold an executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee. The Board will hold its organizational and regular meetings immediately following the special session at approximately 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Storm Water Task Force Quarterly Meeting

The Storm Water Task Force quarterly meeting will be 5:30 p.m. at the Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District office, 5459 State Route 217, Willow Wood. It was rescheduled from Jan. 16 because of inclement weather.

Lawrence County Investment Advisory Committee Meeting

The Lawrence County Investment Advisory Committee will meet at 11 a.m. or immediately following the Commissioner's meeting.

Beekeeping Society Meeting

The Ohio River Beekeeping Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the fellowship Hall of Community of Christ Church, Ironton. Meeting is open to all area beekeepers and anyone who is interested in learning about honey bees. Snow date will be Jan. 30. For more information contact Reid's Apiary at queenbeemargaret@gmail.com.

Thursday

Regional Planning Commission Meeting

The Regional Planning Commission will have a special meeting 11 a.m. at the JROC Center, 715 Lane St, Coal Grove.

Jan. 29

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the BOE office.

Feb. 8

Ironton Public Hearing

The Ironton City Council will have a public hearing at 5:15 p.m. in council chambers on Ordinance 23-82 which about would prohibit commercial marijuana grow facilities and dispensaries in residential zones in the city.

Feb. 10

Rotary Pancake Breakfast

The Ironton Rotary Club will have its annual pancake breakfast, 7 a.m. — noon, at the Knights of Columbus hall, 2101 S. Third St. Cost is $7. The Lawrence County Health Department will be offering flu and COVID-19 vaccines from 9-11 a.m.

Feb. 12

Chesapeake BOE Meeting

The Chesapeake Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the Middle School cafeteria.

Send calendar items to briefs@irontontribune.com.