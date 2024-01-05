At meetings, Muskingum County commissioners will seek feedback on zoning regulations

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County commissioners will have informational sessions regarding potential adoption of a zoning code in the county's northwest townships. The sessions are being offered in partnership with the Muskingum County Planning Commission and the Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority.

Meetings will be Tuesday at Frazeysburg Elementary School, 120 E. Third St., Frazeysburg; Thursday in the auditorium of West Muskingum High School, 150 Kimes Road; and Jan. 29 at Nashport Elementary School, 3775 Creamery Road, Nashport. All start at 6 p.m. and will cover the same information.

At each meeting, an online platform will be used to gather thoughts and comments from those in attendance. This will require attendees to use their cell phone’s internet browser. Paper copies will be available for those who do not want to participate in the online activity.

The sessions are to present an introduction to zoning, solicit public input and to answer questions about zoning, the review process and other similar topics. The county wants to hear residents thoughts on pursuing common sense county zoning regulations particularly in Jackson, Cass, Jefferson, Licking, Muskingum, Hopewell and Falls townships.

A press release states the county is facing incoming development pressure from the west, following the announcement of Intel’s proposed $20 billion chip facility in Licking County. Adopting simple and straight forward zoning regulations would help to protect residents’ property values and facilitate logical development, while protecting the individual rights that matter most to the public.

Commissioners have contracted with McBride Dale Clarion, a planning consultant firm with decades of experience in local zoning projects, and Bricker & Graydon, an Ohio law firm with a substantial land use and zoning practice, to draft any necessary legal documents.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Muskingum County commissioners plan informational sessions on zoning