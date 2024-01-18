Meetings and reunions
JAN. 20
Call 301-797-0910 to find out where the Christian Motorcyclists Association will meet for breakfast Saturday, Jan. 20, at 9:30 a.m., since the Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 17635 Valley Mall Road, Hagerstown is now closed. All makes and models of motorcycles are welcome. Weather permitting, a group ride will follow the breakfast. The group meets the third Saturday of each month.
JAN. 22
Hagerstown Bible Church, 203 Summit Ave., Hagerstown, will host a Bible Conference Monday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m., sponsored by the Fellowship of Bible Churches. Ethan Kane will bring the message, "The Just Shall Live by Faith." For more information, call Rev. Ken Lear at 302-382-2883.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 0077 meets Mondays at First Christian Church, 1345 Potomac Ave., Hagerstown. Visitors are welcome. Weigh-in is from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. with a meeting from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. For more information, call Patsy P. at 240-520-7744 or Patsy M. at 301-733-1905.
JAN. 23
Greencastle TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 1003 meets Tuesdays with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and a meeting from 6:35 to 7:30 p.m. at Antrim Assembly of God Church, 11192 Bemisderfer Road, Greencastle, Pa. For more information, call 717-597-3009.
The Greencastle-Antrim Christian Women’s Fellowship will meet Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall at Evangelical Lutheran Church, 130 N. Washington St., Greencastle, Pa. Men are welcome. There will not be a speaker. Refreshments; singing. Dotti Zimmerman, co-leader, will share a devotional; Anna Lee Kopp will lead a time of prayer and Saundra Wingert will lead the singing. Free-will offering. Optional lunch at Brother’s Pizza, 50 Pine Drive, Greencastle, will follow the meeting.
JAN. 24
The Hagerstown Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the American Legion Post 42, 405 Northern Ave., Hagerstown. The speaker on Jan. 24 will be local World War II veteran Jack Meyers. Visitors may attend, but need to call 301-491-4002 or email jerry.spessard@comcast.net, to arrange for lunch. Cost is $15. Suggestions for future speakers are welcome.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 0446 meets on Wednesday mornings at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 19731 Shiloh Church Road, Hagerstown. Weigh-in is from 9:20 to 10 a.m. and the meeting is from 10 to 11 a.m. with a program on nutrition and healthy eating. Call Linda at 240-291-0685.
JAN. 25
The Kiwanis Club of Hagerstown meets every Thursday at 11:45 a.m. in the Schindel & Rohrer Ballroom above 28 South Restaurant, 28 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown. On Jan. 25, the speaker will be Mike Spinnler, a runner, current head coach of track and field at Hagerstown Community College and president of the Cumberland Valley Athletic Club. Interested in joining Kiwanis? Call 301-491-9116.
The Franklin County Historical Society will meet Thursday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. at Grove Family Library, 101 S. Ragged Edge Road, Chambersburg, Pa. Sue Burkey, board member and historian, will speak on Alexander McClure, who was an American politician, newspaper editor and writer living in Chambersburg from the early 1850s through the Civil War. This event is free and open to the public.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 0308 meets Thursdays from 1 to 1:30 p.m. for weigh-in and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. for an education program at Christ Lutheran Church, 216 N. Cleveland Ave., Hagerstown. The public is invited. Call Fanny Crawford at 301-730-1638 or Dodie Ruskie at 301-223-3448.
JAN. 29
The Eastern Panhandle Transit Authority will hold its monthly Board of Directors meeting in-person (and via Zoom upon request) Monday, Jan. 29, at 4 p.m. at 446 Novak Drive, Martinsburg, W.Va. This meeting is open to the public. If transportation is required or for more information, call 304-263-0876.
FEB. 6
The Antietam Detachment No. 113 Marine Corps League of Washington County will meet Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. at Morris-Frock American Legion Post 42, 405 Northern Ave., Hagerstown. Current USMC members; former Marines; other veterans who have served honorably in the Army, Navy, Air Force or Coast Guard; civilians who espouse the mission, traditions and esprit of the U.S. Marine Corps; and their spouses/friends are invited. For more information, contact Jeffery Mangum, Commandant at Antietamdet@gmail.com or (call/text) 240-818-8829.
FEB. 13
The Washington County Genealogical Society meets on the second Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. in the Western Maryland Room at the Washington County Free Library, Alice Virginia & David W. Fletcher Branch, 100 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown. Call 301-739-3250 or email westmdroom@washcolibrary.org.
FEB. 15
The Middleburg/Mason-Dixon Line Historical Society will meet Thursday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. at the State Line Ruritan Building, 15481 Park Drive (off Route 11), State Line, Pa. M.L. "Mike" Marotte III will speak on "Riding the Rails on the Cumberland Valley Railroad." The public is invited. Free. Go to www.middleburgmasondixon.org or call 301-739-0357.
The Western Maryland Regional Fruit Meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Maryland, Western Maryland Research and Education Center, 18330 Keedysville Road, Keedysville. $40 ($45 after Feb. 8) includes continental breakfast, lunch and handouts. For more information or to register, go to https://2024-WMFM.eventbrite.ca.
The Conococheague Book Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Welsh Barrens Visitor Center, 12995 Bain Road, Mercersburg, Pa. Free and open to all. Call 717-328-2800.
