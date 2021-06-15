Meetup ends in shooting

Melissa Klaric, The Herald, Sharon, Pa.
·1 min read

Jun. 15—SHARON — Police are looking for a Sharpsville man accused of shooting a man Friday evening in Sharon.

Tyree Lashaua Mosby, 18, whose last known address is 426 West Ridge St., is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

District Judge Dennis Songer issued a warrant for Mosby's arrest. Police said Mosby should be considered armed and dangerous, and should be approached only by law enforcement professionals.

Sharon police responded at 9:49 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of North Irvine Avenue for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Jamel R. Allen, of Sharon, in the area with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, at the hospital, detectives said Allen was coherent and alert despite wounds from multiple gunshot wounds to his face and upper body.

Police said Allen told them that a person with the Facebook name of "Otop Saito" shot him. Allen said he did not know the shooter's real identity.

Allen said he spoke with Otop Saito over Facebook Messenger and made arrangements to meet at Allen's home.

When Allen and Mosby entered the residence, Allen said Mosby pistol-whipped him, knocking him down. Allen said Mosby shot at him, and continued to shoot at Allen as he ran from the house.

Allen's family told detectives that they heard Otop Saito was Mosby. Police said they constructed a photo lineup, showed it to the victim, who identified Mosby.

Follow Melissa Klaric on Twitter and Facebook @HeraldKlaric, email: mklaric@sharonherald.com

