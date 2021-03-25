Meg Mathews: 'How to beat menopause weight gain'

Meg Mathews
·5 min read
Meg Mathews shows us how to beat the pounds
Meg Mathews shows us how to beat the pounds - Courtesy Meg Mathews
Since 2018, Meg Mathews has been one of the UK’s foremost menopause campaigners, determined to use her profile to end the stigma surrounding it. In a new fortnightly column for Stella magazine, she reveals what she’s learnt. This week: how to tackle the menopause spread.

Recently, I was speaking to a friend who eats healthily and likes to exercise – but couldn't work out why she has been putting on weight. It’s a common story, and one I can identify with. It can be a shock to suddenly add on pounds and watch your body change shape when it feels totally out of your control.

I found weight gain really tough as I’d always been lucky to have a flat stomach and a lean physique. I’m now 55, and I’ve felt a little rounder than I’ve been used to.

Many studies show that one of the primary causes of middle-age weight gain is hormonal imbalance. Perimenopause and menopause take us on a hormonal roller coaster, which doesn’t help our metabolism and mood swings, and can lead us to eat more. This, combined with fatigue and not enough energy to exercise, can quickly take you on a downward spiral.

For women, the hormonal imbalance continues into menopause, with oestrogen levels dropping drastically. The body responds by retaining fat so that it can draw some oestrogen from fat cells. The result? More belly fat! When the menopause hit, I was eating well but without realising it I was eating too many ‘good’ fats and foods swimming in sunflower oil. Luckily I’ve never had a sweet tooth, but I was a snacker and loved crisps. I found once I stopped snacking and did some research into alternative oils my body thanked me for it.

I’ve tried every diet over the years, from juice cleanses to the Keto diet, but personally I’ve found increasing whole foods and, where possible, organic and plant-based ingredients really helped. It’s all about moderation and what makes you feel good but if you can invest in a good-quality olive oil or coconut oil, and substitute processed foods for oily fish, walnuts and seeds such as flax seeds rich in omega-3 – you will feel the benefits.

During the perimenopause and menopause your whole body is changing and you may feel you’ve lost your oomph – which is totally normal. To get it back, start small – walk when you can, even if that means getting off the bus one stop early, or look into following the Couch to 5K running programme. I did this last year and found it really motivating. Find something you enjoy and do it every day. I’ve wanted to try freshwater swimming for ages and I started last week. I’m loving it and want to make swimming outdoors part of my weekly routine.

Did you know that muscle mass starts to shrink from the age of 30, which for many people leads to weight gain? Muscles are able to burn more calories than fat and keep your body lean, so it’s vital to try to maintain muscle mass by doing regular exercise. This is not just for aesthetic reasons, but for a host of essential health benefits. As we age, we need to get our bones working to make them stronger and prevent future injury. One in two women will get osteoporosis in the UK. At the moment the NHS spends approx £6 million a day on fractures and hip replacements. In women, this is often down to a lack of oestrogen which leads to more brittle bones. I get mad that people aren’t shouting about this from the rooftops. That’s why I feel it’s so important to help women to get the help they need to prevent osteoporosis from ruining their life. The body-identical gel I use costs me £9 per month, and the NHS £4 a month. I put two pumps of (HRT) gel on my thigh everyday and it sorts me out. You have to know what to ask your GP for though as, through no fault of their own, most GPs in the UK only get three hours of menopause training during their degree.

A good way to strengthen your bones is with weight-bearing exercise. This could be weight-lifting, taking a body pump class or simply running to create impact. Do an online class, join an outdoor class until the gyms open, or if you can, invest in a personal trainer to learn the basics. Like many people, I’ve been doing online classes over the past year. My favourite is HIIT with Richie Swan and 10-minute workouts with Lucy Wyndham-Read.

If after changing your eating habits and increasing your exercise you are still struggling it might be worth getting your thyroid checked with a blood test that your GP can arrange. Hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid) occurs when the thyroid no longer produces enough of the hormones needed to keep the body and metabolism functioning properly. If untreated, it can lead to high cholesterol, osteoporosis, heart disease and depression.

In summary, if you’ve put on a few pounds, don’t beat yourself up about it. Look at the foods you are eating and see if you can make any changes. Find an exercise you love. Start small and build it up. Fit the workout into your schedule so you can move your body daily. Speak to your GP about your symptoms and ask about HRT. When you call the surgery ask if there is a menopause specialist at the clinic. Take a look on megsmenopause.com and check your symptoms. Write down a list of questions to ask before your appointment. Go prepared. And finally, I’m a huge advocate for speaking nicely to yourself! Feed and water your body well, and enjoy exercise every day.

