What Is a Mega Backdoor Roth?

Rodney Brooks
·6 min read

A mega backdoor Roth is a tax strategy you can use to dramatically increase contributions to a Roth individual retirement account and bypass the usual Roth IRA income limits. As with any Roth, your money grows without being taxed, and the funds can be withdrawn tax-free in retirement.

You may be able to make a mega backdoor Roth contribution if you:

-- Have a 401(k) plan at work.

-- Your 401(k) plan allows after-tax contributions.

-- Your 401(k) plan permits in-service withdrawals or rollovers.

What Is a Mega Backdoor Roth IRA?

There are several ways to fund a Roth IRA, and each strategy has different rules and restrictions. A mega backdoor Roth allows you to contribute significantly more funds to a Roth IRA than other Roth IRA funding strategies.

Roth IRA. A Roth IRA is an attractive retirement account because growth and distributions are tax-free, and you don't have to take required minimum distributions in retirement. Unlike a traditional IRA, the money contributed to a Roth IRA has already been taxed. However, a Roth IRA has income limits that prohibit high earners from contributing directly to an account and a small contribution limit of $6,000 to $7,000 per year, depending on your age.

Backdoor Roth. A backdoor Roth is a way for high-income individuals to bypass the ordinary income limits for a Roth. You can open a traditional IRA, and immediately convert it into a Roth IRA and pay the taxes. However, you can only contribute $6,000 a year to an IRA ($7,000 if you are over 50).

Mega backdoor Roth. Some people who have a 401(k) plan at work that allows after-tax contributions and in-service distributions have the option to create a mega backdoor Roth. If you meet all the rules and requirements, you can save an additional $38,500 a year in a Roth by putting after-tax funds in the 401(k) and then rolling it over to the Roth. "It's a fairly narrow group of people that get to do it, because of all the steps that are required, and many 401(k) plans are not set up to even allow it," says Adam Fuller, a financial advisor and principal at Homrich Berg Wealth Management in Atlanta.

[Read: How to Open a Roth IRA.]

How Does a Mega Backdoor Roth Work?

The most you can contribute to a 401(k) out of your paycheck on a pre-tax basis is $19,500, or $26,000 for individuals 50 and older. However, the overall IRS limit on contributions is $58,000 ($64,500 at age 50 or older). "Most people don't realize that they can actually contribute up to $64,500 to a 401(k)," says Mike Piershale, president of Piershale Financial Group in Barrington, Illinois.

After you have contributed the tax-deductible maximum of $19,500 (or $26,000 if 50 or older), you can contribute an additional $38,500 in after-tax contributions, if your 401(k) plan allows this type of contribution. You can then transfer that $38,500 to a Roth IRA, if your plan allows in-service distributions or rollovers.

However, if you receive an employer match, that counts against the maximum total contribution of $58,000 ($64,500 if 50 or older). For example, if you contribute $26,000 to a 401(k) plan and receive $14,000 from your company as a 401(k) match, that counts as $40,000 toward your $64,500 limit. Thus, you will only be allowed to contribute another $24,500 in after-tax money that can then be rolled over to the Roth IRA.

[Read: IRA Contribution Limits for 2021.]

The Benefits of a Mega Backdoor Roth

If you make $38,500 in after-tax contributions to your 401(k) and it grows by $30,000 by the time you retire, you will not have to pay taxes on your original $38,500 because it was invested as after-tax money. However, you will be taxed on that $30,000 in investment growth because the money does not grow tax-free in a traditional 401(k) plan. However, if you were to roll that $38,500 over to a Roth IRA in the same year you make the after-tax 401(k) deposit, you won't owe income tax on the $30,000 of investment growth and can take tax-free withdrawals in retirement.

"This is a way to get a lot of extra money in that Roth and of course the Roth is the goose that lays the golden eggs, because for the rest of your life when you pull that money out, it all comes out tax free," Piershale says. "That's why they call them mega backdoor Roth, because you put this huge amount in."

[See: 12 Ways to Avoid the IRA Early Withdrawal Penalty.]

How to Decide if a Mega Backdoor Roth Is Right for You

In order to use the mega backdoor Roth strategy, you need to make sure your company allows after-tax contributions to your 401(k), which many large companies do. Your company also needs to allow an in-service rollover while you're still working for that company. Additional limits may apply if you are highly compensated. "You have to be very careful to make sure you have everything you need. Otherwise, you may do the extra contributions and then realize that you can't roll it out," Fuller says. "Make sure you ask all the questions and know exactly that all the steps are in place to make it work smoothly."

Check with your human resources department or review your summary plan description to determine if your plan has the flexibility to allow the contributions and rollovers. Even if your plan doesn't, it's not necessarily the end of your options. "You can go to the employer and ask if they'll add it," Fuller says. "We've worked with some employers for some executives to try and get that done. A lot depends on the size of the company and other factors, but some companies will be amenable to making changes. It does create some additional costs for the company, so some may not be willing to do it."

If you are uncertain about your 401(k) plan's rules, it can help to work with a financial professional. "The key thing here is for an individual to work with their advisor to go through the steps to first make sure that it makes sense to do this, even to make additional contributions on an after-tax basis," Fuller says. "If they have a good financial foundation, and they're looking for extra ways now to save, this can work very well."

Recommended Stories

  • Tips for How to Increase Your Net Worth

    Increasing your net worth often starts with paying down debts, followed by making smart long-term investments by selling high-risk assets, decreasing recurring costs, and investing wisely.

  • Eano's Stella Wu is not your typical construction tech startup founder

    One startup that aims to help make the process simpler, cheaper and less stressful by helping people manage the home renovation process has raised $6 million to help it grow even faster. Builders VC led the round, which included participation from Celtic, Newfund and Wish co-founder Danny Zhang, who also sits on Eano's board. Stella Wu, who formerly worked as a growth product manager at Wish, got firsthand experience of the pain points related to the process when she bought her own house in 2017.

  • Double take: Teen twins 1st to sign in pro hoops prep league

    This is hardly child's play: Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new hoops league created for standout high school players. Brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley signed Friday with Overtime Elite, which markets itself to elite players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. The Bewleys — Matt, 6-foot-9; Ryan, 6-8 — chose this potential route to the NBA over college, the developmental G League or overseas leagues.

  • Prince Harry says he used drugs and alcohol to 'mask' his grief over Diana's death

    Prince Harry is opening up for another revealing Oprah Winfrey interview. Harry spoke with Winfrey during their new mental health documentary The Me You Can't See, in its first episode reflecting on the death of his mother, Princess Diana. "I was so angry with what happened to her and the fact that there was no justice at all," Harry says. "Nothing came from that. The same people that chased her into the tunnel photographed her dying on the backseat of that car." The Duke of Sussex says he "never processed" his grief for years and was "all over the place mentally," experiencing panic attacks and anxiety during a "nightmare time in my life" from age 28 to 32. He recalls turning to alcohol and drugs to "feel less like I was feeling," drinking "a week's worth in one day" because he was "trying to mask something." It was about four years ago when he began going to therapy to "heal myself from the past," he said. Harry also speaks further about his and his wife Meghan Markle's decision to step back from the royal family, saying that when he felt "completely helpless" while Meghan was facing racist attacks and harassment, the family didn't help. "Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect," Harry says. Harry adds that his father, Prince Charles, told him when he was younger that "it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you," an idea Harry said "doesn't make sense." Harry also recalls Meghan once sharing with him "the practicalities of how she was going to end her life," saying she didn't do so because it would be "unfair" to put him in the position of "losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her." The full documentary is now available on Apple TV+. More stories from theweek.comJustice Department leaders to meet with reporters after more revelations of Trump DOJ surveilling journalistsJoe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Better Buy: NVIDIA vs. Texas Instruments

    NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) are two of the world's most well-known chipmakers. NVIDIA is the largest producer of high-end gaming and data center GPUs, while Texas Instruments manufactures lower-end analog and embedded chips for various industries. Did I make the wrong call, or is NVIDIA still a better long-term play?

  • Renewable fuels to power Porsche 911 GT3s in one-make race

    German high-performance sports car maker Porsche has partnered with ExxonMobil to create a blend of fuels predominantly made from renewable, bio-based components. To be tested in race conditions, the hydrogen-based “eFuel” will be powering the new 992-generation 911 GT3 in the upcoming Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup to be held in the famous street circuit of Monaco. The eFuel will be sourced from the Haru Oni pilot plant in Chile. Here, the facility generates hydrogen, which is then combined with captured carbon dioxide drawn from the atmosphere to produce methanol. ExxonMobil is providing a license and support for the proprietary technology to convert the methanol to gasoline, which will result in a lower-carbon fuel. “Over the past quarter-century, we have worked together with Porsche to develop high-performance products that support Porsche’s vehicle performance on the racetrack and on the road,” said ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants VP of Strategy and Planning Andy Madden. He added, “our continued collaboration on renewable and eFuels is a critical step in assessing the technical capability and commercial viability of fuels that can significantly reduce emissions.” According to Porsche, the goal of the cooperation between Porsche and ExxonMobil, which makes the e-fuel, is to gain valuable experience in finding pathways towards potential future consumer adoption. “The Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup heads into the 2021 season with two highlights. We start the season in Monaco for the first time. Given that we aren’t allowed to test on this very special racetrack and the fact that it leaves no room for mistakes is a huge test for the new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Plus, this is the first time we’re using the new Esso Renewable Racing Fuel from our partner ExxonMobil,” says Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Project Manager, Oliver Schwab. “The teams and drivers are super excited. In terms of lap times, the field is extremely close, which was underlined at the tests in Monza, Italy. I think we’ll witness the most gripping season-opener in Supercup history,” he further commented. Both companies will be implementing a two-part strategy in the introduction of renewable fuels in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. The 911 GT3s racing this season will run using a blend of advanced bio-based fuel obtained from food waste products. The next part takes place in 2022 where Porsche and ExxonMobil will introduce eFuel synthetically manufactured in the Haru Oni pilot facility. This Esso Renewable Racing Fuel is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 85 percent when blended to current market fuel standards for today’s passenger vehicles. Photos from Porsche Also read: Porsche reveals 7th-gen 911 GT3 and here’s what it's made of Porsche 911 Turbo S hailed as 2021 World Performance Car

  • Retirees wiped out, lose millions: SEC

    When it comes to handling our money in retirement, there’s probably one number to keep in mind above all others. For example, it’s the exact percentage of our savings we should be gambling on private companies, meaning those not traded on the stock market. It’s also the number of “low-risk investments” that will pay retirees (or anyone else, for that matter) 10% a year, or let alone per month.

  • Do I need to put my wife’s name on my house? I built it four years before we were married

    My house is presently valued at $350,000 in California. ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage. As we’ve seen from high-profile cases, such as the deaths of Aretha Franklin and Chadwick Boseman, when people forgo estate planning, it’s their heirs who are left to clean up the mess.

  • Not sure where you’re going? Fight uncertainty and ambiguity with a solid plan

    After a year like no other, helping investors see the potential surprises that may be lurking in their wealth plan has never been more important. The winds of uncertainty, after all, are fierce. This confluence of events has many people rethinking their priorities for the future and making changes to their financial behavior — justifiably so.

  • Merck's (MRK) Pneumococcal Vaccine Succeeds in Pediatric Trials

    Merck's (MRK) 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate, V114, demonstrates comparable immunogenicity and safety compared to a lower valency vaccine in infants and children.

  • The Fed Is Getting Serious About a Digital Dollar

    Federal Reserve Chairman has issued a notice to the digital-token market: The Fed is ramping up efforts to develop a digital dollar that could compete against privately issued “stablecoins” now gaining popularity for payments. Powell said Thursday that the Fed plans to issue a discussion paper “outlining our current thinking” on digital payments, focusing on the benefits and risks of a central bank digital currency, or CBDC.

  • Undermanned Mets should feel good about Braves series, but James McCann decision looms large

    As it is the Mets remain in first place and have to feel good about the way they’re playing, undermanned or not, rallying to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the seventh inning and push the Braves to the brink.

  • 2021 Acura TLX Type S First Drive Review | Adapting to a changed world

    A lot has changed since Acura offered its last Type S model over a decade ago. Tesla's EVs have plundered a sizable chunk of market share, Korean manufacturers have stormed the near-luxury and luxury segments, and Acura, in an effort to restore the luster of their once-revered nameplate, rebooted the legendary NSX as a hybrid-powered supercar halo with the hopes that desirability (and some hardware) will trickle down into the rest of the lineup. Just don't expect it to be as track-worthy as a Honda Civic Type R.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks Perfect to Buy Now and Hold Until Retirement

    Two healthcare companies that fit the bill are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). In 2013, AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Laboratories. AbbVie's product portfolio is not just made up of Humira (for rheumatoid arthritis); it also includes notable products like Imbruvica (lymphoma), Venclexta (leukemia), Zinbryta (multiple sclerosis), and Kaletra (HIV).

  • Tiger King Park owner Lauren Lowe accused of threatening to kill park inspector, as 69 animals removed from care

    ‘Their former Tiger King business partner is serving a prison sentence for hiring a hit man to assassinate a business rival’

  • Five Oregon counties vote to move to Idaho in bid to escape Democrats

    ‘I understand why many people want to be Idahoans,’ governor Brad Little says, describing move as ‘within the realm of possibility’

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Australian students strike against government funding for gas industry

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Thousands of Australian students skipped school on Friday and gathered with climate activists to call on the government to stop funding the gas industry, taking aim at Prime Minister Scott Morrison's plans to fund a new gas plant. During the event dubbed "School Strike 4 Climate" (SS4C), tens of thousands of students congregated across some 50 Australian cities and towns, organisers said. "Today, together with tens of thousands of my fellow let-down Australians, I am striking from school to tell the Morrison government that they must stop throwing Aussie cash at gas," 16-year old organiser Natasha Abhayawickrama said in a statement.

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Gohmert admits people think he's 'the dumbest guy in Congress' in speech immediately mocked for its stupidity

    Critics on Twitter ask if Texas Republican is ‘the dumbest guy? Or just the most aware dumbest guy?’ after rambling in front of Congress