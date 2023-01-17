Mega First Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:MFCB) largest shareholders are private companies with 40% ownership, individual investors own 34%

If you want to know who really controls Mega First Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MFCB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 40% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 34% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Mega First Corporation Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mega First Corporation Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Mega First Corporation Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Mega First Corporation Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Mega First Corporation Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Rubber Thread Industries (M) Sdn. Bhd., with ownership of 21%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.1% and 3.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 11 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Mega First Corporation Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Mega First Corporation Berhad. Insiders own RM344m worth of shares in the RM3.2b company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 34% stake in Mega First Corporation Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 40%, of the Mega First Corporation Berhad stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Mega First Corporation Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

