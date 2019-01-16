We get it: America likes trucks and SUVs, as demonstrated by our collective ongoing voting with our vehicle-buying dollars. Automakers, while simultaneously trying to predict what’s ahead in an electrified and autonomous future, are nevertheless cashing in on these nearer-term opportunities by both stuffing entries into every last subsegment and by discontinuing many long-running cars.

To help sift through the confusion caused by this flurry of activity, we gathered all of the new or substantially revised entries along with last year’s winners-54 vehicles in total-to answer the question of which is the best in each of our 10 categories of SUVs, pickups, and van. Our entire editorial staff spends a week driving and evaluating all of the vehicles, and this isn’t a quick, round-the-block test drive. In addition to driving them on our twisting, undulating, and pothole-ridden on-road loop, we also have an off-road section, as well as trying out the rear-seat accommodations, and tinkering with new features and technologies. We also throw our standard battery of performance and static testing at the entries-everything from acceleration, braking, and handling, to measuring blind spots, the size of storage bins and cargo holds, and fuel economy-so that there’s plenty of data to back up our observations.