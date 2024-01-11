'Mega MAGA' Trumpettes gala for Trump will have Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mike Flynn as headliners

Two of Donald Trump's most vociferous supporters will headline the Trumpettes' gala at Mar-a-Lago on Super Bowl weekend.

The Trumpettes, a fan club co-founded by Mar-a-Lago member Toni Holt Kramer, said Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn will attend the gathering for Trump, who will be the evening's guest of honor. Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump Boulos, will be there as well.

The theme is a "golden evening" but the message will be "mega MAGA," the acronym for Trump's Make America Great Again slogan, Holt Kramer said.

In addition to the firebrand Georgia congresswoman and Flynn, who now lives in Southwest Florida and is engaged in GOP politics, Thomas Homan, who served as acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will also attend.

The Mar-a-Lago gala for Trump will be the Trumpettes' first since 2020

"It's mega MAGA," Holt Kramer said. "There is nothing more important than President Trump right now. People want to be there to support the president. We have an enormous amount of people flying in from almost every state. I think people are looking forward to getting together and celebrating with people of the same mindset as them."

The gathering, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 10, will be the Trumpettes' first since 2020 because of coronavirus concerns. At prior events, the Trumpettes featured Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight, in 2019, and were going to honor Roseanne Barr in 2020, but she was not able to attend after becoming ill with pneumonia.

Actor Robert Davi will attend the Trumpettes' gala at Mar-a-Lago on Super Bowl weekend in February. Davi, center, is seen here on Jan. 18, 2018 at Mar-a-Lago attending a celebration honoring the first anniversary of Donald Trump's inauguration. Trump's son, Eric Trump, introduced Davi as "the bad guy from the movie Goonies."

Holt Kramer said this year's event also will have "some Hollywood to it," noting that actor Robert Davi will attend. Davi is recognized as a strong character who has acted in such movies as "The Goonies," "Die Hard," and "License to Kill." Holt Kramer said other announcements will be forthcoming.

"This is more serious in one way but, yet, there will be a Hollywood scene, I can promise you that," said Holt Kramer.

Next month's Trumpettes USA gala at Mar-a-Lago will also feature Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mike Flynn.

The Trumpettes: Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort to be site of fan club's gala on Super Bowl weekend

Trump will attend, Holt Kramer said, as the Super Bowl weekend schedule comes amid a lull in the primary and caucus calendar. The gala will be preceded by the Feb. 8 voting in Nevada and U.S. Virgin Islands and before the high-stakes GOP primary in South Carolina, to be held Feb. 24.

Trump attended the 2020 Trumpettes gala with then-first lady Melania Trump, and they both spoke. The first couple were accompanied by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida first lady Casey DeSantis.

The former president and the governor are now rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at afins@pbpost.com.

