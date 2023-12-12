Mega Million jackpot resets to $20M after Dec. 8 win. Next drawing on Tuesday, Dec.12

After a jackpot nab on Dec. 8, the Mega Millions drawing on Dec. 12 starts with a clean slate.

Mega Millions winning numbers from Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday night’s $394 million Mega Millions jackpot, with a cash value of $188.6 million, was won by two lottery players in California, according to Mega Millions.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Friday, Dec. 8, were 21, 26, 53, 66 and 70. The Megaball was 13 and the Megaplier was 3X.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, Dec. 12, starts at $20 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 11 p.m. The jackpot will be rest to $20 million with a cash value of $9.6 million.

To watch the drawing live, visit www.megamillions.com/winning-numbers-aspx or visit the Mega Millions YouTube channel.

How much are Mega Millions tickets?

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play.

In Delaware, tickets can be purchased from sellers until 9:45 p.m. on the day of the drawing

How to play Mega Millions

There are nine total ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.

Players can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers: five different numbers from the white balls numbered 1-70 and one number from the gold balls numbered 1-25.

5 + 1 = Jackpot.

5 + 0 = $1 million.

4 + 1 = $10,000.

4 + 0 = $500.

3 + 1 = $200.

3 + 0 = $10.

2 + 1= $10.

1 + 1 = $4.

0 + 1 = $2.

You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

You can either pick your lucky numbers yourself or select Easy Pick or Quick Pick and have the numbers auto-drawn. If you can't make up your mind, the Mega Millions website has a random number generator.

What is the Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes from two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play.

Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

