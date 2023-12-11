Mega Millions $30,000 winning ticket sold in Hudson County

The jackpot may have been won in California, but a New Jersey lottery player won $30,000 in Friday night's Mega Millions, the New Jersey Lottery announced on Monday.

A ticket sold on the New Jersey Turnpike in Hudson County at the Sunoco gas station at milepost 111.6 in Secaucus matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball to win prize. The ticket had the Megaplier option increasing the $10,000 to $30,000.

Also, the NJ Lottery says that 23 other New Jerseyans matched four of the five white balls to win $500 each, with seven of those tickets increasing their winnings to $1,500 with the Megaplier. In addition, there were 35,684 other tickets sold in Jersey that split $154,922 in prize winnings.

Two California tickets split the $394,000 jackpot on Friday - both tickets were sold at the same location at a Chevron station located on Ventura Boulevard in Encino.

The Mega Millions winning numbers on Friday, Dec. 8, were: 21, 26, 53, 66, 70 and the Mega Ball was 13. The Megaplier was 3.

The jackpot will not reset to $20 million for Tuesday night's drawing.

When is next Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

How do I play Mega Millions?

The cost is $2 per ticket, but you can add the Megaplier for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot).

Each player selects five numbers from 1 to 70 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball. However, you can also have the lottery machine generate a random Quick Pick for you. You don't need to be a U.S. citizen or a resident of a particular state where you purchase your ticket.

How many balls do I need to match for Mega Millions prize?

You can win $2 for the matching just one - the Mega Ball. Short of the jackpot, you can win up to $1 million for matching all five white balls (except in California). You can check all the prize payouts on the Mega Millions site here.

What are my odds of winning the lottery?

Playing the Mega Millions can be exciting, but just don't go spending those millions before you win.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 302,575,350-to-1. The odds to match all five white balls are 12,607,306-to-1.

