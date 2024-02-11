Mega Millions climbs again, Powerball rising

*Related Video Above: Do this if you win the Powerball in Ohio, experts say*

(WJW) — If you were to be the luckiest lottery winner on the planet and win the Mega Millions AND the Powerball jackpots, you’d take home nearly $700 million dollars.

The Mega Millions is now at $394 million and the next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m.

The Powerball is “only” $270 million after no one won Saturday nights’ drawing. Okay, it’s not “only”, but some people only play when it’s closer to a BILLION bucks!

For the number’s drawn from Friday nights’ Mega Millions drawing you can click here and for Saturday night’s Powerball numbers you can click here.

The Powerball’s next drawing is Monday night.

