Mega Millions jackpot at $114 million for Tuesday, January, 2 lottery drawing. How to play

With no grand prize winner from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, Tuesday's jackpot is worth an estimated $114 million with a cash value of $56.6 million.

Ready to try your luck with Mega Millions? Here's everything you need to know.

Mega Millions winning numbers 12/29/23

The winning numbers from Friday's drawing were 11, 27, 30, 62, 70 and the Mega Ball was 10. The Power Play was 3X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions drawing, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023?

While there was no grand prize winner, there were three tickets sold worth $30,000 and 16 tickets sold worth $10,000.

What time is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing will be Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions drawings are held two times a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

How to play the Mega Millions

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who may find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

How much are Mega Millions tickets?

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

In Pennsylvania, you can buy tickets online: www.pailottery.com/games/draw-games/.

Tickets can be bought online as well in New Jersey: njlotto.com.

