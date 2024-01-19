Mega Millions jackpot at $236 million for Friday, January 19 lottery drawing. How to play.

With no grand prize winner from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, Friday's jackpot is worth an estimated $236 million with a cash value of $113.6 million.

Ready to try your luck with Mega Millions? Here's everything you need to know.

Mega Millions winning numbers 1/16/24

The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing were 2-10-42-49-54 and the Mega Ball was 13. The Megaplier was 2X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions drawing, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024?

No one won the grand prize, but there was a Match 5 worth $1 million in Illinois, Michigan and South Carolina.

What time is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing will be Friday, Jan. 19, at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions drawings are held two times a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

How to play the Mega Millions

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who may find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

How much are Mega Millions tickets?

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

In Pennsylvania, you can buy tickets online: www.pailottery.com/games/draw-games/.

Tickets can be bought online as well in New Jersey: njlotto.com.

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot?

$1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023 – FL $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018 – SC $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023 – ME $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022 – IL $1.05 billion – Jan. 22, 2021 – MI $656 million – March 30, 2012 – IL, KS, MD $648 million – Dec. 17, 2013 – CA, GA $543 million – July 24, 2018 - CA $536 million – July 8, 2026 – IN $533 million – March 30, 2018 – NJ

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Did anyone win Mega Millions? Winning numbers for Friday, January 19