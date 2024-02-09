Mega Millions jackpot at $394 million for Friday, Feb. 9 lottery drawing. How to play

With no grand prize winner from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, Friday's jackpot is worth an estimated $394 million with a cash value of $188.5 million.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $228 million with a cash value of $112.6 million for Saturday's drawing.

Ready to try your luck with Mega Millions? Here's everything you need to know.

Mega Millions winning numbers 2/6/24

The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing were 2-10-31-44-57 and the Mega Ball was 10. The Megaplier was 4X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions drawing, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024?

There was no grand prize winner, but there was a Match 5 winner worth $1 million in Rhode Island and a Match 5 winner worth $1 million in California, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

What time is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing will be Friday, Feb. 9 at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions drawings are held two times a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

How to play the Mega Millions

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who may find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

How much are Mega Millions tickets?

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

In Pennsylvania, you can buy tickets online: www.pailottery.com/games/draw-games/.

Tickets can be bought online as well in New Jersey: njlotto.com.

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot?

$1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023 – FL $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018 – SC $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023 – ME $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022 – IL $1.05 billion – Jan. 22, 2021 – MI $656 million – March 30, 2012 – IL, KS, MD $648 million – Dec. 17, 2013 – CA, GA $543 million – July 24, 2018 - CA $536 million – July 8, 2026 – IN $533 million – March 30, 2018 – NJ

Bucks County's curious lottery winning streak

If purchasing a ticket for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, doing so in Bucks County may be the shrewd play, given the county's recent string of lottery hits.

In early January, a 7-Eleven in Southampton sold the winning "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" progressive lottery ticket from the Pennsylvania Lottery, worth $451,760.

The sale of that "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" ticket continued Bucks County's bewildering lottery winning streak.

Last June, a winning $3 million Diamonds and Gold ticket was sold at the Speedway at 724 Street Road in Southampton.

Last August, a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the 7-Eleven at 2760 Trenton Road in Middletown.

