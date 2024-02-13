Mega Millions jackpot at $425 million for Tuesday, February 13 lottery drawing. How to play

With no grand prize winner from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, Tuesday's jackpot is worth an estimated $425 million with a cash value of $202.2 million.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $285 million with a cash value of $137.7 million. for Wednesday's drawing.

Ready to try your luck with Mega Millions? Here's everything you need to know.

Mega Millions winning numbers 2/9/24

The winning numbers from Friday's drawing were 17-22-29-46-69 and the Mega Ball was 1. The Megaplier was 3X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions drawing, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024?

There was no grand prize winner, so the jackpot rose to $425 million with a cash value of $202 million.

What time is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing will be Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions drawings are held two times a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

How to play the Mega Millions

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who may find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

How much are Mega Millions tickets?

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

In Pennsylvania, you can buy tickets online: www.pailottery.com/games/draw-games/.

Tickets can be bought online as well in New Jersey: njlotto.com.

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot?

$1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023 – FL $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018 – SC $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023 – ME $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022 – IL $1.05 billion – Jan. 22, 2021 – MI $656 million – March 30, 2012 – IL, KS, MD $648 million – Dec. 17, 2013 – CA, GA $543 million – July 24, 2018 - CA $536 million – July 8, 2026 – IN $533 million – March 30, 2018 – NJ

