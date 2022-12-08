Mega Millions Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners

Steve Helber / AP

Here we go again and just in time for the holidays! If your dreams of endless yacht vacations and quitting your job were crushed in November, when the record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made one person very happy, here's your chance to try again.

Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in Review

Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered

On Friday, Dec. 9, the Mega Millions jackpot is hitting $379 million, with a $202.6 million cash option.

While this is still a very nice chunk of change, what ends up in the bank account can significantly vary depending on where the lucky winner resides.

Indeed, while in some countries lottery winnings are not taxed, in the U.S. they are -- and it varies by state.

According to the Mega Millions website, a winner may choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, with each payment 5% bigger than the previous one to help "protect winners' lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation," or as a lump sum payment. But both prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.

First off, all winnings over $5,000 are subject to tax withholding by lottery agencies at the rate of 24%, according to TurboTax. And, if you opt to take the winnings in a lump sum, you will be in the highest tax bracket, which is 37% on 2022 income.

On top of that, there are state taxes, which vary wildly. Let's take a look at the best and worst states to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

Unsplash

Best States To Win Mega Millions

Eight states do not tax Mega Millions winnings: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wyoming. Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Indiana and Ohio also make our list of best states.

Take Our Poll: What's the First Thing You Would Do If You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot?

Mega Millions lottery winner

1. California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming

If you're lucky enough to have bought your winning ticket in one of these states, you won't pay any taxes at the state level.

Story continues

Lottery Ticket

2. North Dakota

State tax: 2.9%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045

State taxes: $366,367

Annual payments: $7,629,678

Total net payout: $288,890,340

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045

State taxes: $5,875,400

Total net payout: $121,799,645

ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

3. Pennsylvania

State tax: 3.07%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045

State taxes: $387,843

Annual payments: $7,608,202

Total net payout: $228,246,060

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045

State taxes: $6,219,820

Total net payout: $121,455,225

Indiana_lottery_iStock-1203449804

4. Indiana

State tax: 3.23%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045

State taxes: $408,057

Annual payments: $7,587,988

Total net payout: $277,639,640

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045

State taxes: $6,543,980

Total net payout: $121,131,065

Mega_Millions_tickets_shutterstock_editorial_13056565e

5. Ohio

State tax: 3.99%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045

State taxes: $504,070

Annual payments: $7,491,975

Total net payout: $224,759,250

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045

State taxes: $8,083,740

Total net payout: $119,591,305

Martynasfoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Worst States To Win Mega Millions

The five worst states for lottery taxation are New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota and Maryland. Washington, D.C., also is included in this bottom five.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

5. Maryland

State tax: 8.95%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045

State taxes: $1,130,683

Annual payments: $6,865,362

Total net payout: $205,960,860

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045

State taxes: $18,132,700

Total net payout: $109,542,345

Mega_Millions_ticket_shutterstock_editorial_13056576a

4. Minnesota

State tax: 9.85%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045

State taxes: $1,244,384

Annual payments: $6,751,662

Total net payout: $202,549,860

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045

State taxes: $19,956,100

Total net payout: $107,718,945

Steve Helber / AP

3. Oregon

State tax: 9.9%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045

State taxes: $1,250,700

Annual payments: $6,745,345

Total net payout: $202,360,350

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045

State taxes: $20,057,400

Total net payout: $107,617,645

youngvet / iStock.com

2. New Jersey & Washington, D.C.

State/District tax: 10.75%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045

State taxes: $1,358,084

Annual payments: $6,637,962

Total net payout: $199,138,860

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045

State taxes: $21,779,500

Total net payout: $105,895,545

New_York_Mega_Millions_shutterstock_editorial_13605106b

1. New York

State tax: 10.9%

ANNUITY

Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045

State taxes: $1,377,033

Annual payments: $6,619,012

Total net payout: $198,570,360

CASH

Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045

State taxes: $22,083,400

Total net payout: $105,591,645

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Mega Millions Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners