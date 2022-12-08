Mega Millions Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners

Steve Helber / AP
Here we go again and just in time for the holidays! If your dreams of endless yacht vacations and quitting your job were crushed in November, when the record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made one person very happy, here's your chance to try again.

On Friday, Dec. 9, the Mega Millions jackpot is hitting $379 million, with a $202.6 million cash option.

While this is still a very nice chunk of change, what ends up in the bank account can significantly vary depending on where the lucky winner resides.

Indeed, while in some countries lottery winnings are not taxed, in the U.S. they are -- and it varies by state.

According to the Mega Millions website, a winner may choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, with each payment 5% bigger than the previous one to help "protect winners' lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation," or as a lump sum payment. But both prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.

First off, all winnings over $5,000 are subject to tax withholding by lottery agencies at the rate of 24%, according to TurboTax. And, if you opt to take the winnings in a lump sum, you will be in the highest tax bracket, which is 37% on 2022 income.

On top of that, there are state taxes, which vary wildly. Let's take a look at the best and worst states to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

Unsplash
Best States To Win Mega Millions

Eight states do not tax Mega Millions winnings: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wyoming. Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Indiana and Ohio also make our list of best states.

Mega Millions lottery winner
1. California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming

If you're lucky enough to have bought your winning ticket in one of these states, you won't pay any taxes at the state level.

Lottery Ticket
2. North Dakota

State tax: 2.9%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045

  • State taxes: $366,367

  • Annual payments: $7,629,678

  • Total net payout: $288,890,340

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045

  • State taxes: $5,875,400

  • Total net payout: $121,799,645

ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
3. Pennsylvania

State tax: 3.07%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045

  • State taxes: $387,843

  • Annual payments: $7,608,202

  • Total net payout: $228,246,060

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045

  • State taxes: $6,219,820

  • Total net payout: $121,455,225

Indiana_lottery_iStock-1203449804
4. Indiana

State tax: 3.23%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045

  • State taxes: $408,057

  • Annual payments: $7,587,988

  • Total net payout: $277,639,640

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045

  • State taxes: $6,543,980

  • Total net payout: $121,131,065

Mega_Millions_tickets_shutterstock_editorial_13056565e
5. Ohio

State tax: 3.99%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045

  • State taxes: $504,070

  • Annual payments: $7,491,975

  • Total net payout: $224,759,250

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045

  • State taxes: $8,083,740

  • Total net payout: $119,591,305

Martynasfoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Worst States To Win Mega Millions

The five worst states for lottery taxation are New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota and Maryland. Washington, D.C., also is included in this bottom five.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
5. Maryland

State tax: 8.95%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045

  • State taxes: $1,130,683

  • Annual payments: $6,865,362

  • Total net payout: $205,960,860

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045

  • State taxes: $18,132,700

  • Total net payout: $109,542,345

Mega_Millions_ticket_shutterstock_editorial_13056576a
4. Minnesota

State tax: 9.85%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045

  • State taxes: $1,244,384

  • Annual payments: $6,751,662

  • Total net payout: $202,549,860

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045

  • State taxes: $19,956,100

  • Total net payout: $107,718,945

Steve Helber / AP
3. Oregon

State tax: 9.9%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045

  • State taxes: $1,250,700

  • Annual payments: $6,745,345

  • Total net payout: $202,360,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045

  • State taxes: $20,057,400

  • Total net payout: $107,617,645

youngvet / iStock.com
2. New Jersey & Washington, D.C.

State/District tax: 10.75%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045

  • State taxes: $1,358,084

  • Annual payments: $6,637,962

  • Total net payout: $199,138,860

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045

  • State taxes: $21,779,500

  • Total net payout: $105,895,545

New_York_Mega_Millions_shutterstock_editorial_13605106b
1. New York

State tax: 10.9%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045

  • State taxes: $1,377,033

  • Annual payments: $6,619,012

  • Total net payout: $198,570,360

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045

  • State taxes: $22,083,400

  • Total net payout: $105,591,645

