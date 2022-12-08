Mega Millions Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners
Here we go again and just in time for the holidays! If your dreams of endless yacht vacations and quitting your job were crushed in November, when the record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made one person very happy, here's your chance to try again.
On Friday, Dec. 9, the Mega Millions jackpot is hitting $379 million, with a $202.6 million cash option.
While this is still a very nice chunk of change, what ends up in the bank account can significantly vary depending on where the lucky winner resides.
Indeed, while in some countries lottery winnings are not taxed, in the U.S. they are -- and it varies by state.
According to the Mega Millions website, a winner may choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, with each payment 5% bigger than the previous one to help "protect winners' lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation," or as a lump sum payment. But both prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.
First off, all winnings over $5,000 are subject to tax withholding by lottery agencies at the rate of 24%, according to TurboTax. And, if you opt to take the winnings in a lump sum, you will be in the highest tax bracket, which is 37% on 2022 income.
On top of that, there are state taxes, which vary wildly. Let's take a look at the best and worst states to win the Mega Millions jackpot.
Best States To Win Mega Millions
Eight states do not tax Mega Millions winnings: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wyoming. Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Indiana and Ohio also make our list of best states.
1. California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming
If you're lucky enough to have bought your winning ticket in one of these states, you won't pay any taxes at the state level.
2. North Dakota
State tax: 2.9%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045
State taxes: $366,367
Annual payments: $7,629,678
Total net payout: $288,890,340
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045
State taxes: $5,875,400
Total net payout: $121,799,645
3. Pennsylvania
State tax: 3.07%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045
State taxes: $387,843
Annual payments: $7,608,202
Total net payout: $228,246,060
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045
State taxes: $6,219,820
Total net payout: $121,455,225
4. Indiana
State tax: 3.23%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045
State taxes: $408,057
Annual payments: $7,587,988
Total net payout: $277,639,640
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045
State taxes: $6,543,980
Total net payout: $121,131,065
5. Ohio
State tax: 3.99%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045
State taxes: $504,070
Annual payments: $7,491,975
Total net payout: $224,759,250
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045
State taxes: $8,083,740
Total net payout: $119,591,305
Worst States To Win Mega Millions
The five worst states for lottery taxation are New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota and Maryland. Washington, D.C., also is included in this bottom five.
5. Maryland
State tax: 8.95%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045
State taxes: $1,130,683
Annual payments: $6,865,362
Total net payout: $205,960,860
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045
State taxes: $18,132,700
Total net payout: $109,542,345
4. Minnesota
State tax: 9.85%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045
State taxes: $1,244,384
Annual payments: $6,751,662
Total net payout: $202,549,860
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045
State taxes: $19,956,100
Total net payout: $107,718,945
3. Oregon
State tax: 9.9%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045
State taxes: $1,250,700
Annual payments: $6,745,345
Total net payout: $202,360,350
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045
State taxes: $20,057,400
Total net payout: $107,617,645
2. New Jersey & Washington, D.C.
State/District tax: 10.75%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045
State taxes: $1,358,084
Annual payments: $6,637,962
Total net payout: $199,138,860
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045
State taxes: $21,779,500
Total net payout: $105,895,545
1. New York
State tax: 10.9%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $7,996,045
State taxes: $1,377,033
Annual payments: $6,619,012
Total net payout: $198,570,360
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $127,675,045
State taxes: $22,083,400
Total net payout: $105,591,645
