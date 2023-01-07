Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion, third highest in the lottery game's history

After no one won the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, the game’s top prize has climbed once again – surpassing a whopping $1 billion.

No one won matched all six numbers to win the estimated $940 million Mega Millions jackpot Friday. The game's top prize has now risen to an estimated $1.1 billion, with a cash option of $568.7 million, ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday.

Since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won in October, the top prize has continued to grow for months. Friday marked the 24th consecutive drawing without a big winner.

Chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are extremely slim. The odds of winning stand at about 1 in 302.6 million.

If someone wins the current jackpot, it would be among the largest lottery prizes in history. The estimated $1.1 billion jackpot would be the third largest prize that Mega Millions has ever seen, the game's organizers noted Saturday morning.

Did anyone win Mega Millions last night?

Although no one took home the top prize, Mega Millions notes, there were more than 4.4 million winning tickets for the game's other prize levels, ranging from $2 to $1 million.

Five tickets matched all five numbers expect the gold Mega Ball to win $1 million each. Two of the Match-5 winning tickets were sold in New York and the others were sold in Florida, Maryland and New Jersey.

Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H.

Nationwide, 115 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball to win game's third-tier $10,000 prize. Fifteen of those tickets are worth $30,000 because they added the optional Megaplier, which tripled their winnings Friday night.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 11 p.m. ET.

How do I play Mega Millions?

To enter Mega Millions, players pick six numbers – or choose to have the lottery machine generate a random "Easy Pick" or "Quick Pick":

Five numbers will go from 1 to 70 (white balls)

One number can be picked from 1 to 25 (gold Mega Ball)

If your ticket matches all six of the winning numbers from the drawing, you'll win the jackpot. There are also smaller prizes depending on how many balls your numbers match.

The cost to play Mega Millions is $2 a ticket. You can add the Megaplier for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot).

Mega Millions can be played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning?

Although the $1.1 billion jackpot might be tempting, it's important to note that odds of taking home a top prize are extremely slim.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 302,575,350 to 1.

The odds of matching all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize are 12,607,306 to 1.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

If someone wins the estimated $1.1 billion jackpot on Tuesday, if would be the third-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Here's a look at the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots:

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina. $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois. $1.1 billion (estimated): Jan. 10 $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California. $536 million, July 8, 2016: Won in Indiana. $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey. $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California.

Largest lottery prizes in history

Tuesday's $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot would also be the fifth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Here's a look at the top 10 largest lottery prizes, between both Powerball and Mega Millions:

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois. $1.1 billion (estimated): Jan. 10 $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts. $730 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California.

Contributing: Olivia Munson and Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY.

