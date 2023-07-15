Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, one of largest prizes in lottery’s history

The Mega Millions top prize has now grown to an estimated $640 million after no player managed to match all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing.

The whopping jackpot, the seventh-largest in Mega Millions history, is the result of yet another winless drawing after nearly three months — or 25 drawings. The last time a ticket matched all six numbers was on April 18 in New York.

The numbers drawn late Friday night were 10, 24, 48, 51, 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 15. Four tickets matched all five white balls to win the second-tier prize. One ticket sold in South Carolina included the optional Megaplier, making it worth $2 million.

The current estimated prize of $640 is for those who choose to be paid in an annuity over 29 years. However, players also have the option to receive the lump sum cash prize, which is estimated at $328 million.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion: in 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

In January, a lucky player in Maine managed to beat the odds — and the supposed bad luck associated with a Friday the 13th drawing — to win a whopping $1.35 billion.

However, the winner of the largest lottery prize in U.S. history was a Powerball player in California who won $2.04 billion in November 2022.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 and the odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302.6 million, according to the lottery.

The next drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday.